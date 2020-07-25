There they were: fully armed, face-covered, un-badged, ready to take us into unidentified vehicles, fully assured that their actions would be carried out with impunity. There I was: Guatemala City in the 1980s.
Portland’s images have been haunting me for the last few days, forcing me to return to a past where State Violence prevailed on a daily basis. A past framed by the fear of being shoved into an unidentified vehicle that would take you to a space where your rights would be obliterated. A past that never allowed us to voice our concerns, our dissent, and one that stripped us of our dignity as citizens. We lived under a military dictatorship, we knew it, and there was very little we could do.
The citizens of the “City of Roses” are witnessing the reframing of their daily lives with the fears that dictatorships exude: the fear of the arbitrary use of military force against unarmed civilians, the fear of being pushed into an unidentified vehicle, the fear of being stripped of your dignity as a citizen.
Undeterred by these fears, mothers in Portland are acting in defiance by marching, standing arm-in-arm, protecting the children of democracy. These yellow-clad mothers have been threatened, pushed, tear-gassed and flash-banged. Their courageous stand reminds us that the fears that dwell in dictatorships are not welcomed here. These mothers in Portland know they live in a democracy and that there is much we can all do. They know best.