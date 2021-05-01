If you asked a 100 people, “Is feedback is a good thing,” 99% will tell you, “Oh yeah!” Well, based on my experience, I think most of those people are kidding themselves. One of my favorite movies is “A Few Good Men,” and I love it when Jack Nicholson says, “You want to hear the truth? You can’t handle the truth.”
There are circumstances when people do want constructive feedback. It usually involves something abstract, like a product or a service. I’m constantly getting emails from Amazon asking me if I was pleased with the item I just purchased. They explain that they’re trying to improve, and my feedback is important and appreciated.
Well, that may be true if you’re interested in my opinion about a movie, or a piece of clothing, but let’s not get personal. I have a right to my own opinion and you have the right to be wrong. I don’t have to defend my opinion on things such as gun control and Black Lives Matter. When the conversation gets personal, the potential to listen with empathy is pretty much gone.
I recently read an article that included a quote from Nelson Mandela. He referenced two important lessons he learned from his father. His father always conducted meetings in a circle, and he was the last to speak. He was genuinely interested in hearing everyone’s opinion. He said this approach gave him the benefit of learning from other people’s perspective before he formed his own.
Stephen Covey shared the same philosophy when he said, “Seek first to understand, and then be understood.”
For me, this was an “Ah ha” moment. What we’ve lost is a sincere interest in listening. Some people feel, “I don’t really want to hear your feedback; I just want to tell you mine.” If you don’t hear me the first time, I’ll tell you again and this time I’ll be a little louder. If that doesn’t work, we’ll progress to the next level of calling each other names. How has this become the new normal?
I’m ready to start a new political party called “The Listeners.” Imagine participating in a meeting where everyone was committed to listening before being heard. Help me understand and appreciate your perspective before I share my own. Listening doesn’t mean you bite your lip and put a zipper on it. It means you enter the dialogue with a genuine interest in understanding why people feel the way they feel. The goal is not to agree but to understand someone else’s perspective.
Well, let’s be the first to promote such a ridiculous idea. A political party committed to listening as a fundamental belief and actually a requirement for participation. Raise your voice and you’re out. Start name calling and we’ll revoke your membership. At the end of every meeting, we give an award to the person who has been the best listener. If you actually change your opinion on any given topic, you get an award for having the guts to say, “I’ve changed my position.”
On the front of our T-shirts it will say “The Listeners” and on the back it will say, “Feedback is Welcome.” Crazy idea? I hope not.