Upstate is vital to New York State. Our colleges and universities produce graduates that power industry, finance and public service. Our cities and companies drive innovation and technology, bringing New York’s economy into the 21st century. Our agriculture provides top-quality produce, dairy, and meats that feed people around the globe. We provide fresh, clean water to millions, and are the state’s epicenter of green energy production.
But despite this and having a third of the state’s population, our statewide political power structure does not reflect our relevance to New York’s future. That needs to change.
We are two candidates for State Senate with districts that cross 13 upstate counties, each with our own story of why we love our part of New York.
Jim Barber is a fifth-generation family farmer in the Schoharie Valley. Leslie Danks Burke moved her law practice to the southern Finger Lakes 16 years ago and stayed because she couldn’t imagine a better place to raise her family.
Sadly, our stories are becoming less typical. Multigenerational farmers are driven under by high taxes and disadvantages in the global marketplace. Few young families and professionals choose to move INTO our region, because of the challenging economy and job market.
For generations, upstate New York has faced these unanswered challenges, regardless of which party is in office. Upstate needs more leaders in the majority with a firsthand understanding of our rural lives, ready to make our voices heard.
The fact is, rural schools are as underfunded as urban schools, but when the discussion is narrowed to NYC schools, it perpetuates a false narrative that pits those in need against each other. New York’s for-profit Medicaid scheme is funded through regressive property taxes that bankrupt middle class homeowners and small businesses, starving municipalities of funds for services like addiction treatment, expanding rural broadband, or providing meals for children facing hunger at home. Hardworking farmers and small businesses lack internet access necessary to comply with State requirements, compete in modern farming, or access telemedicine, yet we are left out of discussions on closing the digital divide. Many upstate counties have no maternity ward. Long promised funds for crumbling bridges and highways are rerouted, year after year.
You can’t solve a problem if you don’t see it, or if you don’t hear from all stakeholders. So we need Black and Brown people AND police at the table when we discuss law enforcement reform; we need teachers AND parents at the table when we discuss schools; we need unions AND employers at the table when we talk about infrastructure; and we need upstate AND downstate at the table when we discuss how to solve New York’s economic challenges.
But right now, Upstate is not at the table or even in the room.
Historically, our Democratic party is a coalition of city residents, farmers, progressive populists, and union members put together by FDR to unite those left to struggle during the Great Depression.
Under Democratic leadership, our country got to work to rebuild the lives and livelihoods of the people suffering, whether they were rural, urban, coastal, or in the heartland. It’s time to rebuild that coalition to stand for those left behind in our current economy.
For New York to come out of this economic crisis better than before, we must get all voices at the table, representing all of New York’s wonderful diversity. We are in the moment to achieve that now.