Among the fundamental ways we use our minds are distinction-making and distinction un-making.
The first use of mind, distinction-making, is familiar to us: We make distinctions between good books and bad books, good music and bad music, and so on. We value expert distinction-making highly. The second use of mind, distinction-unmaking, is less familiar to us, and little valued. It is implicated in whether we will live in a just or an unjust society.
We may see a Black man and a white man; that is to say, we may be presented with a color distinction in the objective world. It’s when we actively erase that distinction — that use of our eyes alone — that we can finally understand one man and another man as equally men. That understanding is a high-level mental act. So too a man and a woman, finally understood as equally human beings. When we’re presented with such differences as these, and actively eliminate them, we’re on our way to building a just society.
A profound and charming assertion of the empowering of mind through distinction-unmaking can be found in E.B. White’s “Charlotte’s Web.” Fern Arable, a child, is confronted by her father’s justification for killing Wilber, a pig: “A little girl is one thing, a little runty pig is another,” he tells Fern. “I see no difference,” Fern says. Of course she sees a difference, but she goes on to deny the difference, by so doing saving Wilbur’s life.
Who would look to children’s literature for life-saving wisdom — and perhaps for a key to rescuing a failing society?
Fern has an unusual capacity for empathy. Empathy is no less than a relationship between two individuals such that the difference between them is eliminated. Research in the last 30 years in laboratories like the UCLA Brain Mapping Center has suggested that empathy has a biological foundation; specialized brain cells that have come to be called “mirror neurons” have been shown to be closely associated with empathic encounters. Empathy is thus part of our physical endowment as human beings.
The question is, can an entire society suffer an empathy deficit? Yes, America is in the throes of such a deficit. Can an empathy deficit be overcome? Yes. It is kindness that balances 1) distinction-unmaking, as the wise guide to action, and 2) distinction-making, as the performer of wisely guided action.
Kindness so defined, offered and received, can overcome our empathy deficit. The school system can be built around kindness. Working out the details of a curriculum of kindness would be the most stimulating of challenges for teachers and administrators. The popular culture can turn more seriously to kindness as its master theme. Being always kind can become the practical, cheerful, moral road to a just society.