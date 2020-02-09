The members of FLX Solidarity believe in supporting the Finger Lakes region in welcoming immigrants into our communities. As the new year unfolds, we would like to share the work we have done so far to sustain our area’s practice of generous hospitality.
In January 2019, FLX Solidarity, in collaboration with the Geneva Historical Society’s Community Conversations series, hosted a forum at St. Francis De Sales Church where Geneva’s diverse cultural groups and the Historical Society shared photos, artifacts and narratives. Community members were encouraged to collect and share their immigration stories.
In March, Catholic Charities of the Finger Lakes and FLX Solidarity co-sponsored a presentation by Joseph Moseray, field coordinator for the U.S. Council of Bishops. Now a U.S. citizen, Mr. Moseray spoke about his harrowing escape from Sierra Leone, his experience working with refugees and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. Drawing on this experience, he provided our audience with rarely available, frequently misunderstood but extremely useful, information about the long, challenging process facing asylum seekers in this country and around the world.
At the end of April, FLX Solidarity concluded the three-part forum series with Dr. Nicole Simpson’s presentation of The Economic Benefits and Promise of Immigration in the Finger Lakes. Dr. Simpson, professor of economics at Colgate University, not only delved into key immigration questions, but she also pointed to policy solutions. The audience included farmers as well as representatives of the agricultural industry and advocates for farm workers, all of whom were able to address one another and share concerns and ideas with Dr. Simpson and others in the audience.
In its efforts to advocate for the rights of members of our community regardless of their immigration status, FLX Solidarity also embarked on conversations with our local and county law enforcement agencies. In meeting with representatives of the Geneva Police Department and the Ontario County Sheriff’s office we discussed the need of written policies on the rules for responding to requests from Federal Immigration officials, enforcement action and community interactions.
As part of FLX Solidarity’s community (and national) collaborative outreach, Marc Smith, from FLX Solidarity and Jessica Avila from the City of Geneva’s Office of Community Initiatives joined 400 community leaders at the Welcoming America Interactive Conference in Pittsburgh.
Successful Welcoming America efforts in places such as Dayton, Nashville, Boise and Salt Lake County, have been developed around essential initiatives related to government leadership, civic engagement, equitable access, education, connected, safe communities and economic development. Geneva was one of the smallest cities represented, but our neighbors in upstate New York and Welcoming America’s leaders are now well aware of the economic potential and strong sense of community fostered by the deep roots planted here by our Syrian, Puerto Rican, Greek, Central American and Italian neighbors among many others. In the spirit of this national gathering, FLX Solidarity is working to bring Geneva into this vibrant national network of great American cities as a true welcoming community
In November, FLX Solidarity hosted Chol Majok who fled violence and starvation during the Sudanese civil war. Majok spoke of the challenges he encountered on his journey to the United States as a refugee and later on becoming a community leader and human rights activist. Majok went on to earn his Master of Arts from the University of Albany. He worked in the NYS Attorney General’s Office, the NYS Senate, and the Mayor’s Office in the city of Syracuse. This past November, Majok was elected Common Councilor for Syracuse’s 3rd District, making him the first former refugee to be elected to a city office. Majok reminded his audience of the importance of coming together as an engaged and welcoming community.
For three years FLX Solidarity worked with the Green Light Campaign toward the passage of legislation that would provide drivers’ licenses for all NYS residents regardless of their immigration status. Our members attended trainings, made presentations, hosted tabling events, phoned legislators, organized a postcard campaign, and traveled to Albany for legislative visits. In June, the Green Light campaign saw a hard-won victory in both the NYS Assembly and the NYS Senate with the passage of the Driver’s License and Privacy Act S14747, which was signed into law by Gov. Cuomo. On Dec. 16, the combined and steadfast efforts of thousands of directly affected immigrants and allies across the state made the implementation of this bill a reality for our undocumented community members.
If you would like to receive more information and/or be part of FLX Solidarity, please contact us at flxsolidaritynetwork@gmail.com.