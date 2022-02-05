I believe all forms of raising animals for human consumption are cruel. That is why I adopted a vegan diet 27 years ago. But foie gras production is especially cruel.
People who care about animals often disagree with one another about how best to prevent cruelty to animals or about whether people should adopt vegan diets and lifestyles, but on the foie gras issue all humane organizations — including People For The Ethical Treatment of Animals and the American Society For The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals — have called for its prohibition.
According to the ASPCA, during weeks of force feeding ducks or geese to produce the gourmet delicacy foie gras, “the bird’s liver becomes so enlarged that, according to the documentation of veterinarians, the animals must experience unspeakable pain and suffering. The results of necropsies performed on dead birds that were force fed show ruptured livers, throat damage, esophageal trauma, and food spilling from the bird’s throats and out their nostrils.”
Over the years, many people worldwide have unsuccessfully urged Gov. Kathy Hochul, prior governors, U.S. senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand to help stop foie gras production in Sullivan County.
Foie gras production is now prohibited in most European countries, Argentina, Australia, Israel and California. California also prohibits the sale of foie gras. India, which has no foie gras farms, prohibits its import into the country.
New York is currently the only state where foie gras is produced, and the silence on this issue from Hochul, Schumer, Gillibrand and Attorney General Letitia James has been deafening. (By contrast, when now-Vice President Kamala Harris was California’s attorney general, she successfully litigated to prevent California’s foie gras ban from being overturned).
In the Finger Lakes region, no area state senator or Assembly member has ever supported foie gras prohibition bills, which all died in committee. On the federal level, Schumer and Gillibrand have not been inclined to offer legislation that would prohibit foie gras production in the U.S. or to ban the import or export of this vile product. They haven’t uttered a word of compassion or sympathy for the tormented birds. Neither have New York’s governor or attorney general; nor have Republican officials when they held these positions.
Even without specific legislation regarding foie gras production, it can and should be banned in New York under current laws prohibiting cruelty to animals. In some countries, including Israel, foie gras production has been deemed illegal under general laws protecting animals that are similar to existing New York laws. However, none of the above named New York elected officials have supported any endeavors whatsoever that would interfere with foie gras production or sales.
In 1993, at a time prior to Israel’s foie gras production ban, “The Jewish Ledger,” a Rochester publication, published my viewpoint that although I was usually a strong supporter of Israel, “I feel ashamed that Israel allows such unspeakable cruelty to exist.” But the editors deleted my opinion that foie gras production was comparable to “the kind of cruelty and barbarism that characterized the Auschwitz concentration camp.” One of the editors, who lost some relatives to the Holocaust, told me he was offended by my comparison of murdered people with “a bunch of ducks.”
In “Exodus From Pandemonium” (1968), Dr. Burton Blatt, a psychologist and a former assistant commissioner for the Massachusetts Department of Mental Health, described deplorable conditions at America’s state institutions for the mentally retarded. Sensitive to man’s inhumanity to his fellow man, Blatt nevertheless revealed that he “never lost any sleep or had any sustained grief in hearing about or observing cruelty to animals.”
By contrast, Heinrich Himmler, a Nazi Chief who administered Hitler’s genocide policies, once criticized an aide who enjoyed deer hunting. “How can you find pleasure in shooting from behind cover at poor creatures browsing on the edge of a wood. Properly considered, it’s murder,” said the mass murderer of human beings.
Why such disconnect? How can such anomalies be explained? Many years ago, the movie “Schindler’s List,” which portrays the horrors of the Holocaust, prompted numerous editorials warning of what happens when people are regarded as animals. But the message should have been that no living being should be subjected to atrocities.
One of the reasons why I believe Abraham Lincoln was our greatest president is because he cared deeply about people and animals. Lincoln said, “I am in favor of animal rights as well as human rights. That is the way of a whole human being.” By his actions throughout his life, Lincoln “walked the walk” as well as “talked the talk.”
All of us should heed the wise words of the humanitarian Dr. Albert Schweitzer: “The fundamental principle of morality is respect for life. Good is: To know pity, to help others conserve their life, and to spare them suffering. Evil is: to ignore compassion and fail to be involved with all kinds of creatures, to cause them to suffer and to die.”
In my own life, discovering the Gospel of The Holy Twelve — which I described in past Finger Lakes Times essays — prompted me to accept Jesus into my heart. The messages conveyed by Abraham Lincoln and Albert Schweitzer is similar to the message Jesus conveyed — that animals, too, have souls and that “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you” applies to how we should treat animals as well as humans. Whatever our religious beliefs, I believe the worship God appreciates most is our kind and respectful treatment of people, animals and the environment that sustains us all.