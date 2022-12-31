Most people, excepting many in government, have an almost visceral reaction to tolls and taxes. So when we hear that the NYS Thruway Authority plans to raise tolls next year, our first reaction is negative.
This reaction is not totally irrational. After all, on July 20, 1982, the New York Times began an article with this hopeful news: “Starting in 1996, motorists in New York State will be able to use the Gov. Thomas E. Dewey Thruway without paying tolls under the terms of an agreement signed today by representatives of the Federal Highway Trust and state officials.”
The late Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan, whose bill made the agreement possible, cheered: “New York’s dream of a toll-free state Thruway will at long last come true.” Of course, there are dreams and then there are pipe dreams. Visions of disappearing tolls, taxes, and fees fall into the latter category.
Sad to say, Thruway tolls have not only hung on, but they have increased inexorably over the years. And they will continue to do so.
Lest this seem like another of the Inquiring Taxpayer’s complaints, allow me to say that relatively speaking I consider Thruway tolls to be among the more sensible arrangements between citizen and state. If you drive the Thruway, you pay a toll. If you don’t drive the Thruway, you don’t pay a toll. The toll is based on the distance you travel, whether you cover that distance in an upscale SUV or a jalopy.
Contrast that to the local property tax. Let’s say you own a house that the local assessor has assessed at $250,000. Your neighbor down the street has a $150,000 assessment. Right off the bat, your city, county, and school tax bills are roughly 67% higher than your neighbor’s. Do you get more municipal services? No. Do you, or have your ever, had children in the local public schools? Doesn’t matter. Are you worse off financially than your neighbor? Also doesn’t matter.
In truth, there is little, if any, meaningful connection between the amount a citizen pays in property tax and services received or municipal resources used. On top of this unarguable reality is the fact that something like 32% of property value in Canandaigua and 58% in Geneva is tax exempt (2019 figures). And while you may (or may not) be OK with an exemption for educational institutions, should a luxury resort, the Lake House in Canandaigua, be entitled to net property tax exemptions of $544,408.69 in 2021? Should the Ramada Inn in Geneva have been exempted from $192,645.43 in school taxes in 2021?
I could go on in this vein. In fact, I have, to little effect, for a number of years. But, in short, the upshot is that the Thruway toll, not being pegged to the value of the vehicle sitting in your driveway, or even to the value of the vehicle that you drive over that road, but simply to your usage of the Thruway, is at least a straightforward, meaningful transaction. To that extent, the Inquiring Taxpayer commends it.
The 1982 announcement continued: “The NYS Thruway Authority agreed that in 1996, when all its bonds are paid off, it would recommend to the State Legislature that the authority be abolished and the road be made toll free.” Forty years later, the Authority has a revised recommendation: get an E-ZPass. It will save you money when the tolls are raised.