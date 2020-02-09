There are two uses of the English language that I truly appreciate — irony and sarcasm. It is with irony in mind that I write this piece. The prompt was reading Jackie Augustine’s column in the Feb. 4 Finger Lakes Times (“More opportunity to talk opportunity?”) Not that her essay was ironic, but the circumstance of the setting was. I sat in a chair with Geneva’s Comprehensive Plan open and several copies of urban renewal histories under the computer with Google maps open. I had been thinking along the same lines Jackie had, and I would guess, for the same reason.
As my wife and I were making our decision on where to retire, the fact that Geneva was undertaking to define its problems and solve them was a major enticement. We looked at many similar-sized urban areas along the east coast and found them wanting in the area of coordinated efforts to arrest and overcome their deteriorating conditions. They all had “downtown renewal” programs, but Geneva seemed to understand the importance of neighborhood identity along with a downtown. Best of all, work was on going and a funding grant was going to make much of the plan happen and soon. Well?
I often walk around the city and while I notice a good deal of remodeling going on, it is private, personal, sporadic and generally does little to relieve the overall visual blight affecting much of Geneva’s housing. I walked the other day with the architect’s renderings of the new downtown landscape and was left to wonder “What happened?” Businesses have come and gone, and not much has changed to realize the Comprehensive Plan’s goal of upgrading the visual and pedestrian appeal of downtown. And, as the column pointed out, it seems that all we are looking forward to are more meetings.
So, I pulled out the plan one more time and concluded that Jackie AND the committees are both right. We do need more talk, and it is time for more action. The action needs to begin now, if only to show the outside world we are intent on moving, and the talk needs to take place in other places.
Let me explain my point.
One of the lessons from the failed urban renewal efforts is that even if great internal plans are put forth, two things ensure failure quicker than any others. One failure factor is procrastination and the other is failing to attract people from outside the renewal area. We are now close to being guilty of the first mistake. If we need to build a bike lane, build it; a connection from downtown to the parks, then let’s do it. Personally, I favor a bridge over Routes 5&20 from Bicentennial Park landing between the hotel and the visitor center. The landing spot should help attract people to that end of Exchange Street by serving as a walking path to and from the center, but I digress.
The time for just talking must come to an end because nothing will change in any ward as long as all we do is talk. Nothing changes until we attract a new migration of jobs and people. Even the plan points out that finances within the city need new blood. To attract them will take the actual building of the product outlined in the city plan. Pictures of greenways, bike lanes and gathering areas do not assure people of the vibrancy of a city, results do. There may be the need for rezoning for a project, fine, but one housing development on the edge of the city will not attract the long-term solutions we need. There are projects that need no new zoning or code variances that will.
As for the need to talk, one problem not addressed in the plan looms large. The people who are creating new, well-paying jobs in the form of entrepreneurial enterprises probably have no idea we exist much less any of our unique advantages, so well delineated in the Comprehensive Plan. It is one thing to build great product, it is another to market that product. As we build, we need to be out in the marketplace selling our city. We need to be at conferences, expos and the like were young companies and their developers are searching for places to locate. If we are going to talk, let’s talk to them.
We are competing with every major urban area and scenic village for the businesses and their jobs needed to renew our city, and we seem to be sitting, waiting for those people to discover a Geneva that is still talking. Geneva has workers; it’s time to put them to work. Geneva also has talkers who, as Jackie demonstrated, are really good at talking; it’s time to send them out to sell Geneva.