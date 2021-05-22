GENEVA — A quarter century ago, a small group of Genevans cast about for a way for the community to do more for its children.
In a modest, cement block building on the city’s far northeast corner — then the heart of the community’s greatest needs — they opened a Boys & Girls Club.
Today, 25 years later, like the city itself, “the club” has come a long way. Hundreds now gather where just dozens once played. A 24,000-square-foot “Community Center” is the club’s physical expression of a wider mission. And buffeted by the challenge of a yearlong pandemic, the Boys & Girls Club pauses this year amid the marathon that was the COVID-19 crisis to not just celebrate its gains but to re-chart its future.
The official anniversary is Sept. 30 and while exciting and a milestone, significant challenges persist. Poverty, educational deficits and the limitations inherent in a rural economy remain constants. Yet Geneva’s relatively small size and the big hearts of its people continue to make us believe we can enter the next quarter century with a winning plan.
Today the club has matured far beyond an after-school play place and endeavors to:
• Move beyond after-school services to consider the whole child and families. Even as the pandemic subsides, the club looks to lead a community-wide effort to focus on prevention of predictable problems and enrich family life across the community.
• Extend and deepen collaborations with families and community partners to reinvigorate support for school performance and career preparation. As we speak, more than a dozen teen members have moved from club training jobs to paid positions at places such as Wegmans, restaurants and other employers.
• Lead the community in better supporting the most fragile, our infants. Daily, the club is now open for breakfast and hours of free gym time for children to age 5, our own local Disneyland. New walk-in coolers and freezers will improve food support for all families to assure superior nutrition as part of a program we are calling The First 1,000 Days. Delivering more than 150,000 meals during the pandemic has taught us something; we need to stay in the food business so our members can grow strong and take advantage of tutoring, mentoring and club fun.
Across 25 years, the Boys & Girls Club has thrived in large part because of key partners in the City School District and Hobart and William Smith Colleges. The Geneva Housing Authority and local and regional foundations as well as literally hundreds of individual and corporate donors have fueled our persistent efforts to help all children “especially those who need us most.’’
Throughout the rest of 2021, the club and its board of directors will highlight and celebrate this silver anniversary, not to pat ourselves on the back, but to build on a legacy of which this community should be proud. The annual struggle to fund programming and care for our buildings — exacerbated by the COVID disruptions — also continues unabated. Our board of directors — all local leaders themselves — will dedicate special efforts to grow our modest endowment to a level where annual earnings can help cover building maintenance and operations. Securing the club’s future and keeping its focus on executing programs is the hope. Assuring all Geneva’s children can lead lives of consequence remains the goal.
In the end, a community’s job is difficult but clear:
Good food.
Good books.
Good jobs.
Good life.
For the next 25 years, we will remain focused on these goals. We are convinced, in Geneva, all can reach them.