In his June 24 oped headlined “NJ teacher pushes back against K-12 critical race theory indoctrination,” syndicated columnist George Will certainly got himself in a tizzy as has most every conservative nay-bob in the country. Instead of worrying about the climate crisis, or widening wealth disparity thanks to Trump’s tax gift to the rich, or over 600,000 needlessly dead in our country due to COVID-19, Will has discovered CRT!
This dangerous ideology — critical race theory — was developed by legal historians about three decades ago to describe the way racism has been a part of our legal and social fabric. (Need a source? Read Leon Higginbotham’s “Shades of Freedom” as it traces the way the legal process beginning with the Virginia colonies incorporated the confabulation of Black inferiority to justify enslavement.) My word, CRT has festered that long, but oddly FOX didn’t discover it until a few months ago, and Will did not catch it until now! But run with it Will does, as has the GOP. But thank the GOP, they’ve re-defined CRT for us to include anything about U.S. history involving race. It’s their new abstinence program: Just say no to history.
But back to Will’s breaking news. Indoctrination is rife at Dwight-Englewood Elementary! And, sotto voce, maybe at a school near you and yours. Except that D-EE is a private school, something that Will doesn’t exactly say, but he doesn’t exactly hide either, as he cites its tuition ($30,220 to $52,100, depending on the child’s age). So it’s a private school and presumably, if the YouTube testimony of teacher Dana Stangel-Plowe is veritable, going overboard in its “wokeness.”
When was the last time George Will got himself so lathered up about a private “Christian School” enforcing the reading and memorization of the bible (as I had to do years ago at my private Episcopal school)? That’s not indoctrination? Come on! Or the Pledge of Allegiance that we are all but required to recite mindlessly; but, wait, remember it was composed by Francis Bellamy, a Christian SOCIALIST (they believe capitalism is a mortal sin) ... remember the line “with liberty and justice for all”? Apparently not Will and the newly minted opponents to Critical Race Theory. That’s what George Floyd pleaded for — Justice.
Will and his fellow tizzy-meisters might recall that Bellamy’s version was an expansion of the one-liner from the Civil War veteran George Balch, who fought to end slavery and preserve the Union; those of you who continue to drive around with confederate flags aflutter are snuffing out the spirit of the Pledge of Allegiance as composed by the veteran Balch. You’re basically smearing veterans.
So CRT? George Will? Consider that since 1619, shortly after the founding of the Virginia Colonies, the enslavement of Africans lasted over 250 years; segregation, Jim Crow, the Black Codes, and all manner of legal oppression lasted another 100 years. Since 1965, the year of the passage of the Voting Rights Act, with the blood of many, those rights have never been without need of defending.
Even as I write, those rights are being undone by some two dozen conservative state legislatures. On June 23, the GOP unconscionably refused to even discuss in the Senate “For the People Act” (H.R.-1). There appears to be a direct correlation between the refusal to address the history of systemic racism and the rejection of voting rights — perhaps anti-Blackness is at the heart of the country? To put it bluntly, Will and his fellow fear-mongers worry that we might just learn about our history — after all, what happened in Tulsa’s “Black Wall Street” a hundred years ago just didn’t happen by itself. And, show of hands, how many knew of the Tulsa massacre? Rosewood Massacre? Chicago massacre of 1919? East St. Louis massacre of 1917?
I have no idea what is going on in Dwight-Englewood Elementary; I have no idea if Dana Stangel-Plowe’s narrative has any truth in reality. I do know that public school board members across the country are being physically threatened by those opposed to teaching the history of racism. I do know that those that feel most aggrieved for having our repressive history discussed are the ones who resort to violence. I do know that the Florida legislature, and others no doubt will follow, has approved “surveys” of all public university courses, that lectures may be recorded regardless of objections by the professor or students, and that funding to that university may be cut if the surveys contain something the (Republican) legislators object to in a particular course (such as teaching about race, racism, and the history of systematic racism in the United States).
Does George Will find this objectionable? Does he think the Florida legislature is imposing a particular ideology? A form of indoctrination through threats of economic retaliation? All this, however, shouldn’t surprise anyone: the GOP’s desire to silence discussions inside and outside of the classroom of the U.S. history of systemic racism echoes their silencing of discussions of the climate crisis, science, wealth disparity, gun violence, police accountability, and voting rights. “Put on your MAGA hat,” they say, “and repeat after me, ignorance is bliss.”