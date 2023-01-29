To imagine, to suffer, to desire; these are but slices of what life has to offer. But for millions callously branded “racially, socially and physically defective,” they were the entirety of life. Spun together, they were the thread of hope to which one 15-year-old girl clung. How awful to be a budding adolescent at a time when “the worst side of human nature predominated,” Anne Frank writes in her diary in July 1944, “when everyone has come to doubt truth, justice and God.”
It’s believed that Anne Frank’s body was dumped into one of Bergen-Belsen’s mass graves. If not for two astute secretaries working in the building at the time of Anne’s arrest three years earlier, Anne’s “profound humanity” would have been buried along with her.
“Night after night,” 13-year-old Ann writes in November 1942, “green and gray military vehicles cruise the streets. They knock on every door, asking whether any Jews lived there.” With anxiety, Anne writes, “I get frightened myself, when I think of close friends who are now at the mercy of the cruelest monsters ever to stalk the earth.”
In July 1942, the Frank family went into hiding in the back of an Amsterdam warehouse. Pent-up for two long years, they managed to evaded capture and the horrors of Nazi occupation.
“The Definitive Edition” of “The Diary of a Young Girl” has been gathering dust in my library since visiting Amsterdam, Netherlands, and the Frank family’s “Secret Annex” nearly four years ago. Because there are so many books and so little time, only recently have I taken this exceptional publication down from the shelf. I had read an earlier edition but, this “Definitive Edition” touched me in a blessed way.
Despite the pangs of adolescence and the pure evil surrounding her, Anne’s mental acuity bloomed in the “Annex.” She was a “sort of genius.” Always the optimist, 14-year-old Anne writes in March 1944 that life in the annex “has gotten better, much better.” She adds quite jubilantly, “God has not forsaken me, and He never will.” A remarkable admission from one so young — about the same age as Joan of Arc when God first made his voice heard to her.
There’s no definitive answer to Anne’s depth of understanding when she speaks of “forsaken” in the context of God but, having the benefit of hindsight, I do remember thinking, “Oh, you poor, poor child; if you only knew what horrors await.” In retrospect, I had judged too quickly, assuming Anne’s emotions merely existential. It could very well be that Anne’s insight trumps my hindsight.
In successive entries, Anne delivers an inquisitorial that has the feel of both understanding and resignation. “Who has inflicted this on us?” she queries. “Who has set us apart from all the rest? Who has put us through such suffering?” Of course, these are rhetorical questions we need not answer. “It’s God,” she clarifies, “who has made us the way we are, but it’s also God who will lift us up again.” Just two paragraphs later: “That night I really thought I was going to die,” she writes. “I waited for the police and I was ready for death, like a soldier on a battlefield.” Anne nobly adds, “I’d gladly have given my life for my country.”
Anne seems immersed in a sort of metaphysical dualism, suspended between the nature of God and the nature of man. She exhibits an abiding spirit, ready for the worst the world has to offer, while retaining her sense of hope in God.
“If God lets me live …” Anne promises herself, “I’ll make my voice heard.” Well, Anne lived another year, albeit at the hands of the “cruelest monsters” ever to stalk the earth.” Forsaken? That’s between God and Anne — it would be wonderful if our paths cross one day. As for Anne having her voice heard, that I can attest to. Her dreams, her irritations, her hardships and passions continue to awaken a world indifferent to truth, justice and God. I don’t know how much more of a legacy a person could desire.