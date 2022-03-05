Even if you have never played golf, I have a story that could change your life.
Spring is the time of year when serious golfers start to consider that first round to kick off the season. We start out with optimism; 2022 could be the year things actually turn around. My game will suddenly improve dramatically! Of course, this optimism hasn’t worked in years, but don’t burst my bubble yet. Please let me enjoy the moment.
Imagine the first hole that I play this year is a disaster. I start with several missed shots and a triple bogey right off the bat. For you non-golfers, a triple bogey is not a good thing. I’m now standing on tee No. 2 and what’s on my mind?
Option 1: I’m steaming; see the look on my face? I could walk back to the parking lot, throw my clubs in the trunk and just quit. I’ve enjoyed the game for 50 years, but that’s enough, why torture myself? Maybe I’ll buy a boat and take up fishing instead.
Option 2: I’m going to smile and be thankful. I have the opportunity to play another 17 holes with my golfing buddies (who have stuck with me for the last 20 years). Whether you’re 30 or 70, the decision to be thankful is a choice.
This is an “ah ha” moment for me. I suddenly realized that choosing Option 2 is a lot like offering forgiveness to someone that matters. If your wife, children or a close friend make a mistake I hope you will find it your heart to forgive them. That triple bogey on hole No. 1 is gone. My brother-in-law, a family therapist, once told me that “woulda, coulda, shoulda” is not helpful if your goal is to make the most out of life.
I have enjoyed golf for more than 50 years. It’s brought me joy, frustration, good friends and something to look forward to every spring. Thinking about how I will greet the 2022 golf season helped me realize something far beyond golf: I get to choose what’s important in my life every morning. That triple bogey on the first hole doesn’t really matter. I’m going to smile every time I reach the second tee and be thankful for the chance to enjoy another day with my friends.
On the few days I don’t play golf I’m going to offer the gift of forgiveness to those in my life who matter. Now that I’m 70ish, I wish I would have embraced this idea much sooner. But I’m going to take my own advice and ignore the feeling of “coulda, woulda, shoulda.”
In my life “golf matters.” Some have suggested that golf is a reflection of life because it offers joy, excitement and frustration all at the same time. Like most people, I’ve had a few triple bogeys off the golf course. But life doesn’t offer any “do overs” — or does it? Tomorrow morning I’m going to start my day with a smile. I’m going to practice forgiveness and show appreciation to those who have made a difference in my life. Golf has helped me realize what’s really important. Golf matters.