An open letter to the Geneva City Council:
Dear Councilors,
In the space of just one month, there has been headline news regarding the Geneva Police Department and workplace harassment and bias. On March 19, the Finger Lakes Times shared the story of officer Patrick Nolin’s harassment by fellow officers because of his medical conditions — depression resulting from a diagnosis of a degenerative and debilitating disease. And in a more recent edition of the FLT, the image of harassment and the threat of physical violence were the headlines, this time directed against your fellow council member. May I remind you that you all saw this image. Where I work, I am a reporting officer, as are all teachers and advisors; that means I am mandated to report incidences such as this to appropriate offices. I assume you are also required to report such incidences to the appropriate office — but who would that be? Surely not the police.
These two incidents, within the space of 30 days, demonstrate that the police department is mismanaged and, frankly, out of control. The depiction of Councilwoman Salamendra was an act of maliciousness and an outright threat of physical harm. The asides, notes and flyers directed at officer Nolin were malicious and intentional. But those directed against your fellow council member displayed the depth of the threat — it was not simply an “incident,” it was premeditated and countenanced by the department. Consider that not one officer spoke up, blew the whistle. That means either some are so intimidated by others, they become complicit. Or that they fully agree with the image.
The image, as I have stated elsewhere, promotes femicide, it promotes violence against women, it normalizes violence, it in fact normalizes rape culture. I suppose I should not be surprised — police have, on average, a higher incidence of domestic abuse compared to the society in general. But that is a statistic and abstract and could be wrangled over by academics and laypeople alike. This image, however, is real, it was running on the workstation’s screen in the so-called “Public Safety Building” (where another woman was held in a choke-hold) where city employees and the public could see it.
There must be some accountability (where is that police accountability board?). I am sadly certain some of you will laugh this off as just a boys-will-be-boys prank. That is the problem. That is the basis of rape culture, of femicide, of violence directed against women. If, however, you read the publicly available FOIA documents, you’ll see that this is not just a couple of pranks. It has been ongoing and demonstrates mismanagement and incompetence at all levels. These actions will cost the city in legal fees; the victims, should they bring forth lawsuits, could receive hundreds of thousands of dollars in settlements. And it embarrasses the city — who would want to work for the city or in the city if harassment is tolerated, if violence directed against women is ignored?
Let me remind you, the police department’s current budget is over $3.4 million. Thirty-three thousand dollars of that is budgeted for “training,” a fraction of which goes to wellness and bias training (if any — the line-by-line budget is very opaque). That’s 1%. May I remind you that the now defunct Police Review Board cost the city $120 — yes, that’s one hundred and twenty dollars. This is fiscal irresponsibility — and we see the results. There is no accountability. And we see the results.
At the very least the chief must resign, or be fired. I would go so far as to say you should rip up the so-called police union contract and fire the entire department — after all, not one spoke up to report this. Rehire those who wish to support accountability and decency. If you are not able to do this, then you are complicit. You must act for what is just, not according to some poll you took of your favored constituents. Otherwise, you are complicit in this violence. And in fact the city, by its silence, is complicit. This is how police states begin.