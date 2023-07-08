According to Seneca Lake Guardian, Greenidge Generation is causing a “reduced tax base in Yates County, negatively impacting county services including fire, police, schools” and brings “no economic benefit to the community.” They have made those or similar comments over and over and over again. Other Greenidge opponents have made similar claims, like the Sierra Club, which stated Greenidge had “no discernible public benefit.” They have made these comments to members of this community, to lawmakers and regulators in Albany and Washington, D.C., to the news media, on social media and anywhere they can for years and years.
We’ve stated, for years, that they were not telling the truth. But recently released county tax data makes their lies even more clear.
Data verified by Yates County shows that nearly 10% of all tax revenue in Yates County was generated by our company, Greenidge Generation, in 2022.
This is not an analysis solely applied to business taxes. This is Greenidge, one company, now accounting for one in every 10 dollars of total revenue — property taxes, sales tax, occupancy taxes, automobile taxes and more — in the entire county.
What does Greenidge’s massive, and growing, tax contribution to Yates County mean for local residents? It means allowing the county to continue to reduce the local property tax rate without any reductions in services. It means helping to ensure public safety, which is one of the county’s biggest expenses, accounting for more than 20% of the budget. It means money to improve our roads and infrastructure. It means providing economic assistance to vulnerable neighbors.
Further, according to County Administrator Noni Flynn, Greenidge’s increased tax contributions have directly helped fund new local capital improvement plans, including the county’s new police, fire and 911 communications system, along with the installation of broadband internet access in underserved communities in the county, and doing so without any additional borrowing by the county.
Since we first invested here seven years ago, Greenidge has evolved as a business, as a center for technology, and as a crucial part of our local community. We’ve brought something that is unfortunately all too rare in this region: a business employing local residents by providing high-tech jobs for people at all levels of education, with the opportunity to learn and grow their careers, and paying salaries double the average in the county. We’ve become an anchor of the innovation economy in the Finger Lakes, and are proud of what we’ve built and to be part of this unique and dynamic community.
Our opponents can shout their hollow soundbites and falsehoods into the wind as much as they want. The data is the data, and it proves Greenidge is a critical, and growing component of Yates County’s future.
To our opponents like Seneca Lake Guardian, EarthJustice, the Sierra Club and others who gleefully cheer for our employees to be fired and our facility to be closed, we ask: will you be proposing a local property tax increase to fill the hole created by eliminating Greenidge? Increased sales taxes? Or would you prefer cutting services for public safety, roads and bridges, or other services our neighbors rely on?
We are proud to invest in this region. Everyone who works at our facility in Dresden is an upstate New Yorker. I was born and raised here, so are my children, and know our region’s incredible strengths: the beauty, the natural resources and our most important resource — the people. But I also know the challenge: the lack of opportunities for those of us who don’t come from privilege. I’ve watched our area bleed that most important resource — our people — for years as friends, neighbors, classmates and even my own children have been forced to leave the area to pursue better opportunity downstate or out of state.
Being able to help to begin to buck that half-century long trend, by building something at Greenidge and helping upstate families thrive has been a real point of pride for our company, and me personally.
We are grateful for the incredible support we continue to receive from local officials, community leaders, and residents every day, and for all this community has given to us. And we plan to continue to earn that support, by being a critical contributor to our local economy, as the tax data makes crystal clear; supporting local non-profit organizations; and continuing our commitment to hiring and developing local talent. Greenidge will continue to be a positive force in the Finger Lakes.