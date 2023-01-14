Richard Glossip was convicted of capital murder for hiring Justin Sneed to kill Barry Van Treese, who was beaten to death with a baseball bat in his motel room. Van Treese owned the Best Budget Inn in Oklahoma City. Glossip was the motel’s manager, and Sneed was a maintenance worker there. Glossip allegedly wanted Van Treese dead because he had uncovered improprieties in Glossip’s management of the motel. In exchange for Sneed’s guilty plea and his agreement to testify against Glossip, Sneed was sentenced to life imprisonment without parole. Glossip is scheduled to be executed on Feb. 16.
The nationally renowned law firm Reed Smith was asked to conduct an independent, pro bono investigation of Glossip’s case by 34 state legislators, including 28 Republicans who support Oklahoma’s capital punishment law but who have serious doubts that Glossip is guilty. The investigators included former prosecutors; they reviewed 12,000 documents, interviewed many witnesses and jurors, examined other evidence, and concluded that “no reasonable jury hearing the complete record and the uncovered facts detailed in this report would have convicted Richard Glossip of capital murder.”
Glossip’s supporters also include Hollywood celebrities, Pope Francis, and Sister Helen Prejean, a Louisiana nun who authored “Dead Man Walking,” “River of Fire” (I reviewed both books last year for the Finger Lakes Times) and “The Death of Innocents: An Eyewitness Account of Wrongful Executions.”
While there is conflicting information about the extent to which Glossip tampered with evidence, he admits he initially lied to police about his knowledge of the crime. He admits he tried to cover it up but only to protect Sneed. Glossip claims he learned about the murder only after Sneed went to his room and told him what he did to Van Treese. Instead of calling the police, Glossip was protective of Sneed to the point that he was willing to tamper with evidence and to lie about his knowledge of the crime. Why would he do this, unless Glossip had solicited Sneed to kill Van Treese?
However, men who were incarcerated with Sneed have revealed his statements to them, and they support Glossip. “T.C.” said Sneed told him he was afraid he would get the death penalty and needed T.C.’s help to “lay it on Rich.” “P.M.” said Sneed never mentioned Glossip and indicated it was a robbery gone messy. “R.R.” said that Sneed told him he was “mad at Glossip” so was blaming him for the crime. F.G., who had been an inmate law clerk, said that Sneed told him he acted alone when he committed the murder, and that Sneed also said, “the killing thing about it is, I told them he (Glossip) hired me to kill our boss which was a lie.”
In an essay in “The Oklahoman,” Oklahoma’s largest newspaper, state Rep. Kevin McDugle wrote that the Reed Smith report “shows that before Glossip’s 2014 retrial the police or prosecutors destroyed a box of evidence and lost a crucial video that could have rebutted key contentions of the prosecution’s case. The defense recently found new evidence, long hidden by the state, that the trial prosecutor improperly worked to change crucial aspects of Sneed’s testimony to match trial evidence that would have conflicted with Sneed’s story. The State even says it has documents in its file it still will not allow defense attorneys to see.”
Sixty-two legislators asked Oklahoma’s attorney general to consent to an evidentiary hearing. They were unsuccessful. About the decision that denied the hearing, McDugle wrote: “In its most recent shameful decision, the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals dismisses the new witnesses — who independently corroborate one another — as simply being ‘jailhouse informers, drug dealers, exotic dancers, and residents of the Best Budget Inn’ as if these facts make them inherently unbelievable. Of course, the most critical witness the state has is Sneed, who is himself an admitted murderer, heavy drug user and was a resident of the Best Budget Inn. Another state’s witness, Cliff Everhart, was convicted of lying on an official document when he was a law enforcement officer. Crediting them, while dismissing the new witnesses without even letting them testify, is the worst kind of double standard.”
Bob Bemo, the lead detective in this case who persuaded Sneed to implicate Glossip in the murder, later admitted he disbelieved the state’s theory about this crime. In 2017, Bemo told the docuseries filmmakers that Sneed likely murdered Van Treese because he “got a little carried away” after Van Treese fought back. However, if this was not a murder for hire but a robbery gone amiss, then Bemo’s admission is actually favorable to Glossip.
All this supports Glossip’s case, but I also wonder about his suspicious behavior after Sneed told him he killed Van Treese, and why Glossip didn’t testify in his own defense. Once a convicted defendant contests his conviction with a claim of actual innocence, the burden of proof shifts to the defendant.
Glossip’s supporters claim Sneed made a devil’s deal with prosecutors to testify falsely against Glossip in exchange for being spared from the death penalty. Prejean recently visited Sneed, giving her an opportunity to make a face-to-face personal assessment of Sneed’s credibility. Prejean has not publicly revealed anything about that meeting. Her silence is deafening. Could Sneed’s statements and demeanor have raised doubts in Prejean’s mind about her strong support of Glossip’s innocence claims? When I reviewed police reports, Sneed seemed to be spontaneous when he implicated Glossip while meeting with investigators.
Space does not permit me to discuss many other guilt and innocence indicators in this perplexing case. My belief that there is a 50/50 chance that Glossip orchestrated the murder leaves open a 50/50 chance that he is innocent. I am disappointed by the court’s decision not to grant the new evidence hearing.
In a Dec. 6 letter to the editor in “The Oklahoman,” I wrote: “Before Gov. Kevin Stitt makes his final decision on Glossip’s execution, I believe Glossip should have an opportunity to take a lie detector test, administered by a qualified and reputable polygraph expert with no loyalties to any parties in this case. A video of the entire procedure, the polygraph charts and the polygraph examiner’s findings would be provided to the governor, the attorney general, Glossip and his legal team, and to the news media. If Justin Sneed, who testified he killed Barry Van Treese after Glossip hired him to do this, could also have an opportunity to take a polygraph test, that, too, could help ascertain the truth in this complex, cloudy and controversial case. Whether or not Glossip or Sneed would be willing to have a polygraph assessment under the conditions described above, they should at least be offered the opportunity.”
McDugle, a decorated Marine Corps veteran, is a conservative Republican legislator who usually supports the death penalty, but who has also pledged to introduce legislation to abolish capital punishment in Oklahoma if Glossip is executed, because the state doesn’t adequately prevent miscarriages of justice. McDugle has tried unsuccessfully to establish a state convictions integrity unit to investigate cases like Glossip’s. McDugle has been told that as a Republican legislator who has confronted the GOP political establishment by advocating for Glossip he could be jeopardizing his political career. McDugle’s reply: “So be it.” He wants his actions to be guided by his conscience and by ethical — rather than political — considerations. Unlike McDugle, I am not convinced Glossip is innocent, but I admire McDugle’s integrity and courage for standing up for what he believes in.