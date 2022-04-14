David Shaw’s “Friday Conversation With … Clint Halftown” (Times, April 8) gave Mr. Halftown an opportunity for self-aggrandizement and exaggeration.
After the death of Cayuga Chief Vernon Isaacs in 2003, Clint Halftown became the nation’s federal representative, as “a liaison in government-to-government communications.” Despite Mr. Halftown’s achievements in Cayuga Nation government, Bernadette Hill, a clan mother, removed Mr. Halftown from his limited and temporary role. What went wrong? Mr. Halftown tried to make himself chief.
The newly condoled chiefs (2005), including Sam George, were installed by the clan mother a year later. “The reason we’re here and the reason we have to do this, is because the citizens are being abused by his decisions that he’s making,” George said. The Gayogoho:no accused Halftown of abusing his power to benefit his family, of dictatorial behavior, of excluding the council from attending meetings and conducting the nation’s business, and of firing and threatening to fire employees and evict people who oppose him.
“Mr. Halftown clings to power because of this rather quirky federal administrative procedure,” said Joe Heath, the (Gayogoho:no) council’s attorney.
The Gayogoho:no Council and its supporters allege Halftown is not acting in the best interest of nation members. They also don’t support the operation of a gambling hall.
“Based on a review of documents submitted by Halftown and the council, including sworn statements from the Nation’s three clan mothers,” (BIA Director Eastern Regional Office) Franklin Keel wrote, “I conclude that the source of the changes (in federal representatives and council members) was the action of each clan mother in carrying out her traditional clan responsibilities. I would be remiss if I failed to recognize the results of this exercise of ancient traditional authority by the Clan Mothers … By Haudenosaunee tradition, the Clan Mothers are the persons tasked with the responsibility of appointing representatives of their respective clans to serve on the Nation Council. Therefore, for purposes of the government-to-government relationship between the United States and the Cayuga Nation, I recognize the (Gayogoho:no) Nation Council as set out in Cayuga Nation Resolution 11-001” (Indian Country, 8/25/2011).
The Two Row Wampum (1613) and The Treaty of Canandaigua (1794) are the treaties that govern relations between the United States and Gayogoho:no governments. The Two Row agreement says that the European colonists, later the United States, and the Haudenosaunee would live in harmony on the river of life by paddling their own canoes in peace and respect, and not interfering with each other’s governance. Article 6 of the U.S. Constitution states: “all Treaties made, or which shall be made, under the authority of the United States, shall be the supreme Law of the Land.” These treaties are still in effect.
Clint Halftown is not recognized by the Grand Council of the Haudenosaunee. Mr. Halftown cannot break the Cayuga Nation away from the Six Nations Confederacy and go it alone.
Shaw’s question to Mr. Halftown about the role of the clan mothers is disingenuous. Shaw suggests: “Some say the Nation’s leaders must be selected by the clan mothers.” After nearly 50 years of covering Cayuga Nation developments, I would think he would know the role of clan mothers in choosing the leadership of the Cayuga Nation, regardless of his biases. The Great Law of Peace explicitly states the role of the clan mothers.
Halftown’s response, “This is not the view of the Cayuga Nation citizens,” is dishonest. Mr. Halftown is doing what the founding fathers of the U.S. government tried to do: ignore the clan mothers.