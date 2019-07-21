Musselman is personal. Conceived in the winter of 2003, it was born to me and the world in July 2004, a fledgling triathlon with so much promise. In many ways it has been my child, its development mirroring that of a human being growing and filling into the world around it. I could guide it along the way, but the precepts instilled at birth (its nature) would be nurtured by untold numbers of hands, all pushing it along and ready to catch it when it stumbled.
Though it was born to me, the Musselman “family” has always been in the larger sense; it has been the community that took on the responsibility of breathing life into its vessels. Through the years Musselman grew and changed, as any living creature would, infused with the strength and character of those who devoted their time to its vitality. In that first year, 490 participants waded into Seneca Lake for the inaugural start; ten years later that number would be 2,100.
The small city of Geneva had herself a prodigy usually reserved for cities 100 times her size.
With each edition Musselman grew in stature. We swelled with pride as it earned attention and accolades and bandaged it up when it got bruised. We showed pictures to strangers standing in line at Wegmans.
We passed stories down from one year to the next, from athlete to volunteer to citizen. I didn’t sleep much in the early years, but over time I drew calm from knowing an army of dedicated caretakers kept watch beside me.
In 2013 tragedy came to Musselman; two participants died during the race weekend. A small part of me died as well, with grief indescribable, and neither me nor the triathlon would ever be the same. I directed Musselman for one more year, a mourning year meant to give closure to families of the deceased, race volunteers, this city and my fellow organizers.
The joy of my life’s work was gone and giving up Musselman was very much giving up my child. I turned it over to Score This, a timing company that had known and been part of Musselman since its birth. We talked long hours about the ethos of Musselman; it was the rare independent triathlon that had thrived in a world hell-bent on consolidation, homogenization, and monetization. That was never Musselman, and I intended to ensure it never would be.
Score This professed these same values and became its adoptive parents in 2014. The race changed under the influence of its new guardians, and I watched from afar, reassured with its continued existence but vexed when new elements did not fit with my vision. Let it go and become what it will, I told myself. It was, after all, not mine anymore.
It was, after all, never mine to begin with.
But it’s hard to let go, as any parent knows. Today my heart is heavy with the knowledge that Musselman has been sold to the World Triathlon Corp., into a corporate world it was never meant to be in.
Without a word to me or this community, without a chance to save it from this fate, Musselman as I knew it is gone.
