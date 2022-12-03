I would think we all, at some moment, strike upon something pivotal in our lives, something fundamental or even critical to our general outlook. You might run with it, or you might say “eh” and simply move on, maintain the status quo. Such an encounter may at first be barely discernible, “a whiff of pine, a hint of skunk.” It might require clarity, refinement, or it may hit you head-on, and instead of “eh” you say “aha.” Whether pleasurably stimulating or painfully cutting, truth is leavening to the brain; it can modify our thinking, presage change in our disposition toward life.
A truth can be stubbornly recurring. You might cross paths with the same truth on numerous occasions but it fails to take hold, conditions then not favoring compatibility. But then one day, and for any number of reasons, conditions are right, and you find yourselves face to face with some fundamental truth previously denied your intellectual palate. And you take pause.
Stumbling upon life’s certainties, the myriad truths of our existence — as many as there are stars in the heavens — is unavoidable. Whether universal truths or assertions relative to one’s perspective, we cannot get through a day without their influence. If you feel this is not happening to you, your thinking is skewed. I would suggest talking to your pastor — if you don’t have one, you can probably get one for the price of a cup of coffee. In any case, we embrace and deny such truths on a regular basis. It happens so repetitiously, so robotically, that we just don’t think about it. For instance: it’s inadvisable to leave a glass goblet at the very edge of a table or countertop because gravity patiently awaits. That’s a simple truth and a pet peeve of mine.
We comply with the laws of physics or suffer the consequences. Ironically, there are also consequences for getting caught up in them. Humanism has led to our love affair with worldly things; our technology boom has led to a dichotomy of abundance that competes with the truths in this world. At the end of the day, the balance we strike, what we deny and accept, will be the measure of our circumstance. Whether empirical truths (a glass at the edge of the table if bumped will hit the floor with a crash) or assumptions (the kind of truths famous for making asses of you and me), we deal with them daily. And at every crossroad of acceptance or denial, the consequence of our decisions (good or bad) will be realized at some point in our lives.
Well, I believe we’ve reached that “some point,” or at least a “some point,” the consequences of our decisions being realized every time we turn on the television. I don’t think we understand the difference between truth and publicity, between truth and marketing, between truth and indoctrination. Do we ever consider the likelihood of propaganda? Truth isn’t believing in something: truth stands alone. Truth is ironclad. Truth is unalterable. Truth cannot be manufactured and marketed. And in our rush to embrace artificial truths, we have been tricked into becoming two diametrically opposed forces in this country, not so different from when we wore the Blue and the Gray.
In our rush for “change,” we’ve abandoned precepts that actually hold water, abandoned truths that draw upon our better nature. We’ve become like warring planets, two separate earths tumbling around each other in space, unconscious of the fact that we’re tumbling further and further from the sun. In the name of progress and change and diversity we’ve turned to medieval alchemy, a speculative philosophy aimed at the transmutation of truth.
Tinkering with a truth is tantamount to tinkering with subatomic particles: only chaos can follow. We’re drifting, folks, further and further from the truth, and it will certainly have its consequences. If there’s one thing that English novelist, essayist, journalist, and critic George Orwell and I agree upon, it’s this: “The further society drifts from the truth, the more it will hate those that will speak it.”