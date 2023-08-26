Three things come to mind when I reflect upon the decline in our national conscience: cerebral drama, a “eureka moment” and an epiphany.
Who doesn’t relish drama in an Alfred Hitchcock mystery thriller? However, in our departments and agencies of government, drama is not appreciated. Considered the “Master of Suspense,” Hitchcock delivered delightful twists and turns and veiled theatrical conflicts, but again, the maleficence gathering just below the observable landscape of Lady Justice is scandalous. Hitchcock was naughty, but he was naughty in a brilliant, devilish way that viewers still find appealing. The drama unfolding in American justice does not have that same appeal.
“There is no terror in the bang,” Hitchcock reveals in an endearing mix of East End Cockney/West End gentlemanly vowels, “only in the anticipation of it.” While stagecraft and drama are appropriate for the movie screen, they’re shameful devices in government. Worse yet, they mock our guiding principles. Just as one anticipates the discharge of static electricity from a billowing thunderhead, I await the “bang” and thunderous applause when the drama ends.
While Hitchcock was all about “cerebral drama,” 3rd century Greek scholar Archimedes is remembered for his “eureka moment” (the sudden comprehension of something previously thought incomprehensible). While immersing himself into a tub of bathwater — observing the water rise and then spill over — Archimedes suddenly hollered “Eureka!” (I’ve found it!) And no, not the bar of soap, but the answer to a nagging question presented him days earlier by the king: Was the king’s crown pure gold or had the king been swindled by the goldsmith?
As the drama unfolds, we find that yes, there was maleficence in the kingdom, the goldsmith deceitfully pocketing a portion of the gold that was supposed to be used to forge the king’s crown. To make up the difference in weight — cover his behind — the goldsmith cleverly added a metal of lesser value, silver. And because silver weighs only half as much as gold, twice as much silver was required to make up the difference in weight. In the end, the crown might have weighed exactly the same as the original lump of gold but, as the king suspected, he had been cheated.
What the goldsmith hadn’t figure on was Archimedes taking a bath. In short, if immersed into a container of water, the crown and an identical lump of gold, should displace the same amount of liquid. If they didn’t, well … And that’s when Archimedes had his “eureka moment” and a watertight argument for maleficence.
Like Archimedes, I’m eager to know the truth, eager to see the twists and turns removed from the road ahead, eager to see the veiled theatrical conflicts stemming from the Executive Branch brought to light and settled fairly. I’m eager for that “eureka moment” when America wakes up to the institutional corruption into which we’ve all become immersed. It doesn’t help that our “Union” (unity) has been bifurcated by greed and drama. As rock-ribbed and diametrically opposed in our notions as we are, middle ground lies fallow between us. It’s plain that our slide from virtue and reason is costing us dearly.
It may take a manifestation of something divine, an epiphany, to get us back on track — like misbehaving grade-schoolers reverting back to order with the teacher’s return to the classroom. It’s inarguable that the Founding Fathers vision for America was a society buttressed by the tenants of Christianity, the supporting pillars of society rising from the great books of antiquity. Just as certain as I am that day dispels night, the Founding Fathers understood virtue and reason were the first tenants of liberty, displacing depravity and irrationalism. The Fathers knew that a departure from God, a departure from the divine, would be damning. And the proof is in the day. How I long for the national conscience to have its “eureka moment,” toss offenders — who steal our life, liberty and happiness (not to mention our gold) — into a tub of water, give them a good dunking and wash their mouths out with soap.