In the dark, musky earth below where I live, entombed somewhere between the surface and the source of our household water supply, our well drillers encountered a subterranean “lake of mud.” Concerned with cost, the drillers showed me how easily the lake gobbled up a 10-foot length of six-inch diameter steel casing at the rate of $25 a foot (2007). It was explained to me that, if water was to be found, it would be beyond the mud.
Having no way of knowing the extent of the mud, did I want to continue? A brief discussion followed before casings were again swung into place and zipped downward into the earth with the ease of pushing straws into pudding — casing chasing casing — 1, 2, 3, 4 … I don’t remember exactly how many (a lake of mud’s worth and costly). At 235 feet, we were rewarded with gravel, an artesian well and endless water.
Generally speaking, mud is to be avoided. Mud bogs us down. I’ve had to step out of my boots more than once to get free of the damnable physics of mud. I “dasn’t” enter my grandmother’s kitchen with mud on my shoes. The same was true at home, in school, in church or anywhere mud is frowned upon. Mud muddies, defiles and brings things to a halt.
On the other hand, people do seem to enjoy wrestling in mud, and mud daubers do daub in mud, and swine are notorious mud wallowers. We wear mud masks as a beauty treatment and mask the itch of bee stings with mud. We bake mud bricks and mudpies. Some of us even live in mud huts. That’s mud in the literal sense.
But when used figuratively, mud always carries the stigma of revulsion. Mudslinging, for instance. Candidates for public office have been insulting and accusing each other, rightly or wrongly, for as long as there have been soapboxes and slick people willing to step up and agitate the crowd. But the mud doesn’t go away anymore — it intensifies. Elected officials are wallowing in mud, governing like petulant little piglets who won’t get along and don’t seem to want to work things out; 535 senators and representatives worming and squirming in mud, pesky mud daubers urging them on, foolishly and dangerously adding their two cents worth of “journalistic” spittle to the melee.
What bothers me most is that this obsession with mud is only the symptom of an underlying problem. A serious core sampling of American politics would no doubt expose a diabolical mud market just below the surface of today’s political platforms, a vile, Godless place where one’s values are traded away in the slick business of divesting American interests for favor.
More and more, mud is being tracked into our homes, our schools, our churches and our thinking. So cleverly and confidently is the mud employed that I fear I have mud on the brain, a developing mental disorder. A psychosis. Delusional. Disconnected from reality. I must be, because my impression of the country’s wellbeing runs contrary to what I’m being told.
“They” claim progress, but I see paralysis. “They” see apple-pie order, but I see mud tracked into every corner of Washington, D.C., every corner of our lives. I see a slimy, sticky alluvial fan spilling from the doors of the Capitol Building, the White House, out onto the National Mall, a confluence of mud that gathers at the Washington Monument to spill into the Tidal Basin, defiling our national monuments, and more importantly, the truths they embody.
“His name is Mud” is not a flattering component of one’s character. In John Badcock’s 1823 “Dictionary of the Turf,” he writes “Mud — a stupid twaddling fellow.” In the 1700s, mud was used in similar context — a “fool” or “someone who has done something stupid.” This idiom will be a fitting epithet for those who cater to the Washington mud market at the expense of moral and ethical responsibilities.