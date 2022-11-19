Staying dedicated to recovery takes work and potentially becomes increasingly complex over the holiday season. Even someone who has never struggled with addiction yet wants to abstain from alcohol this holiday season may find it challenging.
Between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, an excessive amount of alcohol is consumed. The stress and pressure placed on families and individuals are tough to manage. Everyone wants the perfect holiday gathering, but everything does not always go as planned.
Relapse can happen in seconds for someone in recovery, and anyone who is sober and curious could easily justify binge drinking to manage holiday stress.
Here are some survival tips meant to help make the holiday season manageable while sober.
• Make it known you do not want to drink or use drugs and come prepared. Give your family or friends a heads-up that you are not drinking. Bring some non-alcohol drinks, have an exit plan, bring your own vehicle, or attend the party with a sober friend. Either way, make it known that you are dedicated to recovery, or you are choosing to abstain from alcohol this holiday season.
“More holiday functions are providing non-alcoholic mocktails as a better substitute for alcoholic drinks,” said Marcel Gemme of Addicted.org. “Alcohol brings with it risks of drinking and driving, arguments, and severe hangovers. Non-alcoholic drinks remove the risk and provide a better option.”
In New York state, drunk drivers cause more than 17,000 deaths annually. During the holiday season, the problems with drinking and driving tend to increase. Planning ahead is a critical part of surviving the holidays sober.
• Recognize triggers or make alternative plans. Relapse triggers may include the environment, family members, sights, sounds, or smells. Take the time to recognize what could trigger and relapse and have a plan in place to avoid this.
• Additionally, if there are holiday functions that make you feel uncomfortable or you know there is excessive or alcohol use, decline the invitation. It is OK to decline invitations to family gatherings or work functions.
• There is no wrong way to experience the holiday season as long as you can access the necessary support. Have a support network arranged, whether it is a 12-step meeting, friend, spouse, or family member. Staying connected to a support network makes it easier to manage the holiday season sober.
• Finally, stick to a regular routine. The holidays can be hectic and completely throw a person off their normal routine. While in recovery, keeping a routine or schedule is essential, especially with eating, sleeping, and physical activity.
The holidays are a joyous time and despite what could happen, stay focused on its true meaning: love, compassion, kindness, and gratitude. Create new memories, experience new traditions, and enjoy yourself this holiday season.