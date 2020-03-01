Outside the glare of impeachment, the Trump Administration has been openly contemplating a round-up of homeless people. This prospect should alarm us all, because never mind what anyone thinks of homeless people, just look at the category they’re in — i.e. inconvenient people that powerful people don’t want around (Trump, himself, has complained about the sight of homeless in “prestige” “locations”). Round-ups in this particularly poisonous little category have included the Holocaust, Gulag and Trail of Tears. Is there a good example?
Though callousness toward homeless people has been the bipartisan order of the day for decades, the idea of rounding them up has only lately been gaining currency. In September, the White House Council of Economic Advisors put out a paper claiming that an “important factor that increases homelessness is the tolerability of sleeping on the street, which … may be affected through policing …” In November, HUD Secretary Carson reportedly expressed interest in whether an old Portland, Oregon jail could be used for homeless people, and in December he called for the use of “law enforcement … so that people can be removed.”
Also in December, Trump appointed Dr. Robert Marbut to head the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness, where he can serve as a figurehead for the administration’s new policy. Marbut has long been a highly-paid consultant, advising cities across the country on how to handle homelessness, and his advice is always the same — make life harder for homeless people so as to motivate them toward change (he calls this moving “from a culture of enablement to a culture of engagement”). Marbut is the perfect person to initiate a get-tough policy, because, as he’ll be happy to tell you, he bases his policies on his research, and they’re proven to work.
Marbut’s highly touted research showed that 93% of the money given to homeless panhandlers went to alcohol, drugs and prostitution, which is all the more reason not to give them money. His remarkable success, he says, includes an “80-90% level cut” in homelessness in the two Pinellas County, Florida cities he advised, Clearwater and St. Petersburg (where a defunct jail was repurposed as a rough shelter). The number of homeless people getting arrested even went down.
The only trouble is that it’s all fake, something that’s been known since at least 2015. That year, Vice found Marbut’s claims about that 80-90% reduction “simply weren’t true. The homeless count there actually increased by almost 1,000 people since Marbut’s hiring [and] nothing we saw suggested his programs have helped a significant number of homeless people turn their lives around.” Similarly, the Huffington Post reported, “Marbut’s claims about the new shelter reducing the number of homeless inmates in the Pinellas County jail don’t seem to square with official figures ... St. Petersburg police have arrested more homeless people each year since 2009.”
Also in 2015, I interviewed Marbut about claims that his teams had “talked to” and “followed” hundreds of homeless panhandlers in Pinellas County and San Antonio, so as to tally the purchases they made. Leaving aside the obvious impossibility of researchers being able to follow anyone at all while they made drug deals and hired prostitutes (much less check the prices), this would have required a lot of personnel, yet Marbut could not name a single person he’d worked with, nor could he point to a single page of documentation left behind by his supposed research project.
When I pointed out that there was no evidence whatsoever to show he wasn’t just “a con artist spinning a story” and pressed him as to how come he claimed to have done two studies and couldn’t even prove they existed, he replied, “the purpose is not to meet an academic rigor; the purpose is to determine policies.”
So there you have it. The distinguished administration figurehead who supposedly brings the backing of research to his policies is, in reality, a flim-flammer who says you don’t need much by way of research to justify what you do to the poorest of the poor.
The round-up of homeless people may soon be added to the expanding list of actions taken by his administration on the basis of dubious intelligence, but it will never be just one more Trumpian misadventure. Coercing homeless people into jails is a quantum leap beyond escorting the Vindmans from the White House. When the state starts rounding up its undesirables, it crosses a line. What happens if we don’t object? Who will be next?