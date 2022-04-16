Osprey, children, and nature in springtime give me hope.
“The osprey is back!” Kellan bugled to my other 4-H’ers, staring up at the nest that crowns the cell tower behind The Smith.
“Sure is,” I said, wondering aloud how many other cities can lay claim to their own osprey nest. I smiled, proud that Kellan recognized the bird and that all of the kids were awed by its size and glad it had migrated back. They, too, seemed to recognize it as a sign of spring and of hope.
I’d told my 4-H’ers how the osprey population had declined in my childhood, just as monarchs have in theirs. We didn’t know DDT’s side effects back then, just like we never dreamed that killing off pervasive milkweed would eliminate monarch caterpillars’ food. It’s taken my entire adult life for the osprey to rebound.
Both situations inspired my 4-H’ers to join a nationwide effort to replenish the monarch population. We started watching the monarch life cycle, collecting and planting milkweed seeds and keeping a record of when caterpillars and chrysalises hatched right in our backyards. We celebrated with thousands of others last fall when newspaper headlines announced the monarch decline was slowing. We rebuilt monarch habitat right here in Geneva, all in the blink of a childhood!
That’s why I was pleased, and optimistic, when “Nature’s Best Hope” by Doug Tallamy was chosen as the spring/summer book for Geneva Reads’ Community Read. In it, Tallamy offers a blueprint of how individuals — through the small actions of planting native plants and rebuilding natural habitat in our yards — can build a corridor for birds. This lifeline of hope is needed because 40 percent of songbirds have disappeared since 1970, according to The Cornell Lab of Ornithology.
The book’s premise is that our national parks are too small and too far apart to provide the ecosystem needed to save nature. Tallamy challenges us to create Homegrown National Parks by adding native plants to our yards and removing invasive species.
His research shows that each year our 40 million acres of lawns consume 70 million pounds of pesticide and fertilizer, 200 million gallons of water and 3 billion hours of maintenance. The impact on nature’s diversity can be hard to believe. So, I armed my 4-H’ers with bug nets to sweep sections of my lawn and then sections of a wildflower meadow. The lawn yielded almost no gnats and leafhoppers. The field yielded honey and solitary bees, lady and milkweed beetles, praying mantis, grass-eating wasps, dragon and damsel flies … the list and number went well beyond what we could identify and count. The kids got it — greater diversity in the meadow led to more life.
I began to read more and ask questions of ornithologists, nursery owners, and Master Gardeners. My neighbor Jana Lamboy gave me the most realistic and empowering response:
“It is all about good, better, best. Good is if you go outside, enjoy looking at nature and even plant something. Better is if you begin to wonder how to make your garden more attractive to birds and butterflies and enjoy a few native plantings. Best is if your first thought is native plant alternatives to support the year-round health of your birds when you landscape.”
Good is easy.
Geneva Reads’ bird-themed efforts are good. Our Community Read events, which began in September, have attracted more than 100 people. That’s a good number but nothing compared to the 200,000-plus bird enthusiasts who come to the Finger Lakes each year. Our neighborhood bird walks revealed a wealth of species and native plants along Castle Creek and old-growth forest in Loomis Woods; plus, a Gulvin Park neighbor said he’s logged 37 bird species in the area.
Better isn’t too hard, either.
Tallamy’s book and two others titles Geneva Reads provided to the library sparked questions in our birding community, and our events revealed a multitude of regional experts eager to answer the following (and more):
What are native plants? And where do I get them?
A native plant is one that grows naturally in an area, and natural landscaper Jill Byington showed me which in my yard qualify — my sugar maple and walnut trees, dogwoods and viburnum shrubs, monarda and violet flowers. But my forsythia, burning bush, yew and day lilies are not and can be invasive if not controlled. She directed me to three local native nurseries for planting this spring and suggested I ask other nurseries to start stocking native plants.
Why are native plants better for birds? Tallamy’s simple answer is that a pair of black-capped chickadees needs 4,000-6,000 caterpillars to raise their young, and native plants best support a caterpillar’s life cycle. So, I need to plant more of them.
Another better step is to not rake or mow between September and June.
My husband, Bob, compromised last fall and raked the front yard but left the leaves around the base of the trees; and I left my garden stalks through winter — important areas for hibernating pollinators and foraging birds. We’re also talking about dedicating a small area in the backyard for “No Mow May” to help the birds and bees start their season with more food and cover.
Best is coming with spring.
My 4-H’ers and I each created 10-foot-square Homegrown National Parks in our yards. We’ve started cone flowers, butterfly weeds, and gaillardia from seed. Some built bat, bee and bird houses. We are sharing pussy willow and red osier dogwood shoots to plant.
Best of all, these young people will be part of Mission Zero Environmental Day at Geneva Community Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 30. They hope you will share Nature’s Best Hope’s vision for our future by participating in their demonstrations and embracing the resources available, including the gifts of trees and seeds that will be available.