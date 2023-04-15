Recreational marijuana is legal in New York state, and there are massive 4/20 events and celebrations across the state planned for Thursday.
It has become a big business in many states. As these companies grow, sell, and market marijuana, 4/20 is leveraged as another day to promote the industry and its products. In some ways, similar to alcohol companies using St. Patrick’s Day or the Super Bowl.
These celebrations do influence young people. It is hard to ignore businesses, celebrities, and influencers pushing products and brands. Parents should be aware of its influence and have constructive conversations with their kids about marijuana and its risks.
“There is reason to worry when it comes to teens and marijuana. Age matters the first time they use the drug. THC has addictive properties, which young developing brains are more susceptible to. There are significant adverse effects,” said Marcel Gemme of Addicted.org.
In New York, 8% of 12- to 17-year-olds reported using drugs in the last month. Among those teens, 86% reported using marijuana in the last month, according to the National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics.
Parents’ small and frequent conversations with their kids about marijuana and its associated risks have a real tangible impact on their choices with the drug. Even a small amount of prevention and education goes a long way.
Consider some of the following conversation pointers:
• Show disapproval for underage cannabis use, drinking, and illegal drug use. Parents are the leading influence on a child’s decision to use marijuana or alcohol.
• Always show genuine care about their health, wellness, and success, which helps reinforce the reasons they should not use marijuana or drink.
• Be a good reliable factual source of information about cannabis products. If the answer is not available, search it out together.
• Show awareness of what the child is doing and up to, and let them see this, which helps discourage risky behavior.
• Help build their skills and abilities to go against peer pressure. Rehearse scenarios and practice what to say.
• Listen to their opinions and answer their questions. The conversation goes both ways. Avoid lecturing, threatening, or using scare tactics. Be prepared to provide real-life examples.
• Lots of small conversations are better than one big talk.
Prevention and education efforts make a difference. It is never too late to have these constructive conversations.