Hobart and William Smith Colleges have periodically been connected with literature and media in American life. As we celebrate Hobart’s 199th birthday this April, here are some of the most famous.
“The Doctors Blackwell” is the most recent book that deals with Dr. Elizabeth Blackwell and Emily, her sister. Though not a fictional character, Elizabeth Blackwell’s challenges to attend a medical school, her subsequent acceptance at Geneva Medical College, and her life and career afterward are well known. Interestingly, Geneva did not admit Emily, and she studied elsewhere. In the 1870s, the medical school moved to Syracuse and subsequently became Upstate Medical University, and today both HWS and Upstate claim Dr. Blackwell as a graduate. But we know she graduated from Geneva.
Agayentah and the Lake Guns. If the story of Dr. Blackwell is the most recent literary link with HWS. Is it necessary to go back to 1850 for one of the first: “The Lake Gun,” by James Fenimore Cooper. The title came from a mysterious loud exploding sound coming from Seneca Lake. The Lake Gun also was associated with popular folk tales of Agayentah, a fictional member of the Seneca Nation. In the 19th century, Hobart students adopted these tales that told Agayentah’s death on the lake. His death cry echoed to the shore. Whether death cry or lake gun noise, it also was called “The Echo of the Seneca.” Today the Colleges’ radio station WEOS stands for the Echo of the Seneca,
Two Billys. Billy Budd — Philip Spencer briefly attended Geneva College. He was the son of U.S. Secretary of War John C. Spencer. Many believed the young Spencer to be involved with 20 men to take over the USS Somers, an act of piracy. He was arrested and put in irons and executed by hanging in 1842, along with two others. Herman Melville may have learned the details of the Somers mutiny from his cousin, who was an officer aboard the ship. He took the story of Spencer and used it for Billy Budd, published posthumously in 1924. Billy Pilgrim Edward “Joe” Crone, Hobart class of 1945, was taken prisoner by the Germans during the Second World War. At the same time as a captive, he met Kurt Vonnegut. Vonnegut used Crone, who died in April 1945 in the Dresden prison, as the basis for Billy Pilgrim in “Slaughter House Five.”
Of course, not all fictional characters were based on reality.
Coneheads — During the early years of Saturday Night Live, a popular feature was the ongoing story of cone-headed extraterrestrials. Beldar (Dan Aykroyd) and Prymaat (Jane Curtin) found themselves in New Jersey after a recon mission for their home planet of Remulak went awry. Stranded, they live as typical suburban humans. Beldar got a job, and daughter Connie was very different from her high school peers. While their background was somewhat sketchy, when they made the movie based on the series, Beldar Conehead says he attended Hobart College — most likely a nod to Warren Littlefield, NBC entertainment president, Hobart class of 1974.
Academically Challenged Children of Financially Gifted Parents — Garrison Keillor, the American humorist, set his 1997 book “Lake Wobegon Boy” at the fictitious St. James Episcopal College located in the Finger Lakes. Some of the action takes place in faculty offices in a building attached to the Chapel. Seemingly just like Demarest Hall. In it, he notes, the school catered to the wealthy students mentioned above. Of course, all of us who attended Hobart were not rich, but that said, some may have fit that description.
As Hobart and William Smith celebrate Hobart’s Bicentennial in 2022, we will highlight more of the Colleges’ rich history and heritage in the future.