After watching footage of the Aug. 25 events that led to 17-year old Kyle Rittenhouse being charged with murder and assault during rioting in Kenosha, Wis., I believe Rittenhouse acted in self-defense.
On Thursday in a preliminary hearing via video conference, Rittenhouse was ordered to stand trial in the fatal shooting of two men and the wounding of another. He reportedly traveled to Kenosha from his home in Antioch, Ill., to help protect a friend’s property. While Rittenhouse tried to extinguish fires, he carried a Smith and Wesson AR-15 style rifle for protection, and a first-aid kit to provide assistance to victims of the rioters’ violence.
A mob apparently became enraged that Rittenhouse was extinguishing fires set by arsonists. Video recordings support Rittenhouse’s contention that the only people he shot were attacking him and putting him at risk of serious injury or death.
“They began screaming that Kyle needed to be killed and they were going to kill him. They started relentlessly hunting him as prey as he ran down the street attempting to retreat while shots were fired from behind him,” defense attorney John Pierce said during an appearance on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”
Beyond the questions raised by the rush to accuse and to demonize Rittenhouse, there is a need for answers to other questions Pierce asked, “Where are the charges for aggravated assault against Kyle Rittenhouse, and where are the charges against the people who are funding this activity?”
In response to the claims of some that Rittenhouse went to Kenosha with violent intentions, Carlson asked, “How shocked are we that 17-year-olds with rifles decided they had to maintain order when no one else would?” If police in Kenosha had been allowed to maintain order, and if local officials had not been so tolerant of the rioters, Rittenhouse would not be in the predicament he is now in.
Nikole Hannah-Jones, the New York Times Magazine reporter who won a Pulitzer Prize for her work on the 1619 Project that examines slavery’s legacy, claimed Carlson “justified murder” when he defended Rittenhouse’s actions. What makes her so sure Rittenhouse committed murder? Did she watch the videos of what actually took place?
In a July 17 FLT essay, I agreed with U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton’s New York Times viewpoint that America’s military should help restore order when local and state governments are unable or unwilling to stop the mayhem occurring in some cities. I also wrote that the justifications offered by the NYT for claiming Cotton’s essay should not have been published are flimsy and unpersuasive.
Hannah-Jones was one of the dozens of NYT journalists who pressured the newspaper leadership to repudiate Cotton’s essay. She tweeted that “as a Black woman, as a journalist, I am deeply ashamed that we ran this.”
I believe Rittenhouse was on Kenosha’s streets to express his genuine opposition to mob anarchy. I believe Cotton — who I disagree with on several other issues — wrote his article because he is honestly concerned about what such anarchy and mayhem is doing to our country.
What I believe Hannah-Jones, and others who agree with her assessments about Rittenhouse and Cotton, should be “deeply ashamed of” is their apparent disregard for a teenager’s right to defend himself from mob violence, or for his entitlement to the presumption of innocence, and for a U.S. senator’s right to express viewpoints different from their own viewpoints.
I believe in racial equality and justice. I have Black friends who have told me about their bad experiences with racism. I have gone to bat for Black people who were wrongfully convicted of murder, and for Black prisoners who were abused by corrections officers.
My June 25, 2017 FLT essay, “A 21st century lynching” and my May 1, 2018 FLT letter to the editor, “Stronger advocacy needed for Rainey investigation,” described horrific abuse of mentally ill prisoners, including Darren Rainey, a Black schizophrenic inmate who died after being locked in a shower stall for more than an hour with 180-degree water turned on full blast, at Florida’s Dade Correctional Institution.
After Florida officials concluded no crimes were committed against Rainey or other prisoners, I described my unsuccessful efforts to prompt the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People to strongly advocate for a thorough U.S. Justice Department investigation of Rainey’s death and other civil rights violations at the prison. The NAACP advised me this case was not “within our five substantive game changers.”
My FLT letter concluded, “While the Florida branch of the NAACP joined other human rights groups calling for a U.S. Justice Department investigation of Rainey’s death, much stronger advocacy by the NAACP is needed to accomplish this. And I think the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. would have agreed with me.”
King believed that “an injustice anywhere is an injustice everywhere.” That is why I believe King would have agreed with what I wrote in this essay in defense of Rittenhouse, and in defense of Cotton’s essay about the need to protect law abiding citizens of all races from lawlessness by both white and African American rioters in several cities.