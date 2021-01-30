In 1940, in a small studio apartment in New York City, Woody Guthrie first scribbled the words to “This Land is Your Land” on blue-lined notebook paper. Full of cross-outs and doodles, Guthrie used the sheet to both express his love for the beauty of this country and his frustration that not everyone shared equally in the freedoms afforded throughout the redwood forests and the gulf stream waters.
It seemed wildly appropriate then, that on Inauguration Day, Jan. 20, 2021, Jennifer Lopez delivered a heart-stopping version of part of “This Land” shortly before Joe Biden was sworn in as the nation’s 46th president, healing for many of us the pain and divisiveness of the past four years, reminding us to whom this country really belongs.
As Lopez’s voice soared over the chilly Capital and brilliant sunshine that broke through the clouds, I felt the exuberant power of the moment, and my heartfelt love and connection to the Guthrie family that took me in and made me one of their own so long ago.
Woody’s wife, Marjorie, became a second mother to me when my own mother passed away. I’d always known, it seemed, that the song’s original working title was “Did God Bless America for Me?” and it was meant to counter Irving Berlin’s patriotic classic made popular by Kate Smith. Very quickly, however, “This Land’s” last three little-known verses that focused on hungry people and limited opportunity were relegated to the song’s back story. They weren’t sung with any regularity by me or even Arlo or the millions of other school children who learned it in the following decades.
The legend goes that Woody, already suffering from the Huntington’s disease that would take his life at 55 in 1967, dragged Arlo and a guitar into the backyard when he was little and taught him those verses so they wouldn’t be forgotten and so that Arlo would understand the true meaning of the song. He and Pete Seeger later taught them to everyone else and they became part of the permanent framework of American protest music.
Jennifer Lopez didn’t sing those verses on Jan. 20, but she didn’t have to because those of us who understood the song’s inclusion in the program, especially President Biden, already knew.
Arlo just reminded me that “This Land” — the whole song, actually — was sung at the Obama inaugural on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial by Pete Seeger and Bruce Springsteen in 2009. Arlo said his dad would have loved it, both times.
“I know I did,” Arlo said.
Me too. What a great tribute to Woody, in a time unprecedented. He could never have imagined in that little room so long ago, that “This Land” would be balm to the soul of a nation when it was needed the most.