The Biden administration recently announced that our country’s worst-of-the worst nursing homes, already designated as “special focus facilities,” will lose federal funding if they receive more than one violation for harm to residents at inspections. These nursing homes also will be monitored for at least three years. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said, “Let us be clear. We are cracking down on enforcement of our nation’s poorest-performing nursing homes” (“Nursing Homes to face tougher penalties,” Finger Lakes Times, Oct. 22, 2022).
Currently 88 nursing homes, less than 0.5% of the country’s nursing homes, are on the watch list. These corrective actions don’t apply to most nursing homes and won’t even assure excellent and compassionate care of residents of the “special focus facilities” under scrutiny.
Much more remains to be done before President Biden can say he kept his promise, made during his State of the Union address in February, to overhaul our nursing home system. One major need: Significantly increase staffing levels to assure there are enough qualified staff to properly care for residents — while strictly enforcing and improving inspection oversight.
Earlier this year, the USA Today Network revealed continuing and widespread negligent nursing home care of our most frail and defenseless citizens, including the experience of a visitor who was struck by an awful smell at a nursing home “the moment she arrived. Her shock quickly turned to sorrow and anger upon discovering its source. Her mother sitting alone in a wheelchair in the hallway with a soiled diaper ... shivering and desperately pulling down on her shirt’s short sleeves to shield her frail arms from the air conditioning.”
Many years ago, a former nurse’s aide who was employed at a nursing home that always received high scores on inspection reports wrote me that she resigned because “my involvement and concern brought me nothing but frustration and heartache.” She was admonished for spending too much time with a terminally ill cancer patient while “the other aides and nurses sat in the hall crocheting and chatting while the patient lay in a private, dimly lit room, longing for the touch of a comforting hand.” Consequently, the patient died without such comforting.
At this same nursing home, another woman with muscular dystrophy had trouble bringing up sputum. She was unable to use her own hands well and often rang for help. Some of the aides resented having to answer the bell, which sometimes would go unanswered.
While revelations of widespread abuse, neglect and unkindness indicate a need for more camera surveillance, strictly enforced resident-to-staff ratios, better oversight by state and federal agencies and other nursing home reforms, these revelations, along with dozens of congressional reports during the past several decades, have been largely swept under the rug.
A major issue raised preceding the November 2022 elections was the out-of-control problem of increasing crime and violence that plague so many of our communities. Far too many nursing home residents also are victimized by such violence, along with other forms of maltreatment, but I was unable to find any indication that any Republican or Democrat incumbent or challenger in the races for the U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives or in governor and state legislative races spoke out about the urgent need to seriously address these issues.
Here in New York, nearly eight years ago an audit by the State Comptroller’s office concluded that the state health department has been too slow to penalize nursing homes for negligent care, often choosing not to levy fines, levying fines so weak they don’t deter abuses, or taking several years to impose penalties. These same issues still exist in New York and nationwide.
Various surveys of nursing home care providers, who are promised anonymity, have concluded that at least 10% of nursing home personnel have at least occasionally physically abused residents, and at least 40% have verbally abused them. About 50% of nursing home employees also acknowledge they have sometimes neglected residents.
Several years ago, the federal Office of Inspector General reported on a study of people admitted to nursing homes for Medicare rehabilitation services. One-third of these people subsequently suffered from preventable harm, which required a prolonged stay in the nursing home or hospitalization, caused permanent injury, necessitated life-sustaining intervention, or resulted in death.
If the experiences of people admitted to nursing homes for short-term services are often awful, consider the plight of even more vulnerable long-term care residents who suffer from preventable pressure sores, dehydration, malnutrition, nasogastric tube misuse, overdrugging, poor hygiene care, and physical or psychological abuse.
I believe camera monitoring should be implemented at all facilities housing our most vulnerable citizens to help prevent and detect abuse and neglect. Without camera monitoring, fear of reprisals, sometimes violent ones, are realities that often prevent the reporting of cruelty witnessed by conscientious, but fearful, care providers or by residents and their families.
In the 1960s and early 1970s, U.S. Rep. David Pryor, of Arkansas, became a crusader for nursing home reform after he got a job as an aide, his true identity concealed, at a nursing home in Washington, D.C. I doubt if there are any legislators nowadays willing to do what Pryor did.
We still have a long way to go toward overcoming the deprivation of our most care-dependent citizens. Approximately 40% of Americans will spend some time as nursing home residents. Nursing home reform should be a national priority.