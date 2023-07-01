When I think back to that idealized world of childhood, youth in general, “autonomy” springs to mind. Youth and autonomy. When you factor in “summer vacation,” the marriage of these two concepts couldn’t have been any more amorous. I cherish those last abbreviated school days in June, when report cards were handed out and scholastic ties officially severed — if only provisionally. We were wide-eyed, giddy and full of anticipation.
With school “out,” it was a hop, skip and jump to July 4, Independence Day. Considering the staggering array of hoopla generated, one might think the entirety of summer was predicated on this one special day. Fireworks, fire trucks and hot dogs, American flags extending and waving to the limits of outstretched arms. Far-reaching ranks of humanity followed along curbsides on both sides of America’s main avenues, three and four deep. Sousa, Bagley, Ricketts, the narrative was written for them, horns and woodwinds exploding with Stars and Stripes Forever, the National Emblem March, the Colonel Bogey March. From pinwheels on sticks to bellicose drums, it was enthusiastic and laudatory. It was our Independence Day celebration, a snapshot of America in ecstasy. It was devotion. It was lunacy.
Had I been around in 1776 — participated in the wilderness campaigns, battles like Lexington, Bunker Hill, Monmouth, Saratoga, Trenten, witnessed the carnage, experienced the hunger, faced climatic extremes while wanting for proper clothing and shelter — I’d no doubt remember Independence Day differently. But I wasn’t. So, my frame of mind, as it applies to the formal severing of political ties with Great Britain, remains superficial, somewhat skewed and definitely naïve.
For example. The other day, I was watching a 1958 episode of TV’s sit-com comedy, “Leave it to Beaver.” June, Beaver’s mother (Barbara Billingsley), was giving Beaver’s homework assignment a perusal. She reads aloud: “The pilgrims were men in big hats who made freedom in America by killing Indians.” (Laughter.) Ward (Hugh Beaumont), Beaver’s father: “Sounds like he took the Indians’ point of view.” (Laughter.)
The years preceding and following 1776 were anything but humorous. Those were sullen. Like any land beset with oppression and division, there was distrust, rumors and fear. I would imagine indecisiveness. The 6 Nations of the Iroquois Confederacy may have tried to remain neutral but, in fact, didn’t. Four tribes chose to joined the Loyalists (colonists loyal to Great Britan); two tribes joined with the Patriots (colonists weary of Great Britain). “Neighbor” became irrelevant in the traditional sense, the resulting carnage meted out in brute savagery, little distinction made between men, women or children. These retaliatory blood feuds were carried out indiscriminately. Formally declaring our independence marked the birth of one nation and the beginning of the end for the nearly 200-year-old Iroquois Confederacy. These elementary truths remain a birthmark on American Independence.
Maybe if the Europeans had stayed in Europe. Maybe if Kings James and Charles hadn’t been so hostile towards the Puritans. Maybe if the Catholic Church and the Church of England hadn’t “strayed beyond Christ’s teachings,” fast-tracking Puritan grievances and their want of religious freedom. Maybe if Spain’s Queen Isabella hadn’t financed Christopher Columbus. Maybe if the Greeks had kept their concepts of freedom to themselves. Maybe then the New World wouldn’t have been so enticing, European expansionism put off for a century or two. I could do this all the way back to Adam but, what’s the point?
The Declaration of Independence was an inevitable bombshell not without collateral damage. In the words of Robert Louis Stevenson, “You cannot make an omelette without breaking eggs.” Mea culpa, mea culpa. What else can one say to a progressively imperfect world closing in and around your Charters of Freedom.
The country has youth and autonomy on its side. By all standards enviable. Wide-eyed, giddy and full of anticipation is what we should be. Our children should be experiencing the poetry of expectation. America’s “charters” are sound — it’s our report cards that need improvement. At the moment, we’re receiving failing grades. For heaven’s sake, let’s not screw up the omelette at this stage of the game.