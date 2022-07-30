It’s 6 o’clock in the morning. The temperature in the valley is 53 degrees and the air is still. In the distance, yellow sunlight crests the county’s western hilltops, while higher up, the atmosphere leans toward a delicate blue we’ll call serenity. I step into the hot tub — 102 degrees, jets off, pump running, the hum of the motor just loud enough to allay piddly disturbances but not loud enough to annoy. Alexa, my virtual assistant, responds, and the delicate, soothing tempo of Japanese koto music dominates. For the next 20 minutes or so, I’m the lone man in the “think tank,” piddly arguments attributed to a quarrelsome conscience.

Donald Melville, author, regularly contributes topics of interest.

