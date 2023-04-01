Geneva, NY (14456)

Today

Light rain this morning with thunderstorms by evening. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 68F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy with showers of rain and wet snow this evening. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%.