You’ve been foolish enough to throw caution to the wind in expressing a “good idea.” Maybe you’ve written about it, spoken about it. Your enthusiasm has enriched the world. Possibly “enriched” is the wrong word.
Born in Lithuania in 1869, Emma Goldman’s world was “ruled by fear.” As a teenager, Emma warmed to the Russian revolutionary movement (Bolshevism) and imagined a “society of free equals” (Utopianism). Then came the disappointment of rationalism. Emigrating to America, Goldman unpacked her anarchism, her socialism, her humanism — she would rescue us from Americanism.
I admire Emma’s persuasive expressiveness, but eloquence and witticism have no bearing on the value of an idea. Tenacity cannot change bad to good. I’m not at all convinced Emma’s “isms” are worthy vehicles. I extend my hand to Emma but not my endorsement.
My 5-year-old granddaughter is an “idea” person. Somewhere behind contemplative eyes, I sense an innovational board meeting in perpetuity. I noticed it a year or two ago. We were on the road — my wife and I up front, our preschooler riding safely behind us in her car seat, stuffed, strapped and anchored, enough hardware to qualify her as an extension of the vehicle and fully covered under the vehicle warranty. Through the impediment of seats, headrests and blind spots unique to motor vehicles, she spots the “Golden Arches” a quarter mile ahead. “Hey,” she boldly speaks out, “I got a good idea: Let’s have some French fries.”
Not all of my granddaughter’s “good ideas” turn out well. This was the case one morning, as she and I were out for a drive. I suggested breakfast — eggs, corned beef hash, onions, rye toast. No, a “Happy Meal,” my granddaughter insisted. I hesitated, then conceded; after all, it was a ride with Papa, not “Bugs” Moran.
At the counter we were met with disappointment; it was too early for a “Happy Meal.” Great. Try explaining that to a 4-year-old whose tears were immediate. But then hope. For an additional charge, a little plastic toy could be dropped into the bag. OK. Sounds good. I put it in 4-year-old terms. Tears subsided but face disheveled — the landscape after a flood. Napkins to the face and nose. Blow!
I decided we’d eat outside on one of the picnic benches provided — the weather, the seagulls, they appeared cooperative. I sipped my coffee, ate my “Mc” something or other; she played with the little plastic toy — a tinny … who knows what. “You’re not eating,” I said, setting the toy aside. “Here, I’ll cut your meat.” The tears returned, the disheveled, wrinkled face. Aw, man. Back to the napkins. Blow! Blow! Blow! It was as far from a “happy” meal as it gets.
Thinking it a good idea, we’re introducing our youngest granddaughter to the Easter story. I gave her a small plastic crucifix — Jesus on the Cross. I hoped it would arouse her curiosity. I shared the story in terms appropriate for a 5-year-old. “That makes me sad,” she responded, her words re-enforcing my hope for humanity.
About the size of the toy in a “Happy Meal,” it was a simple rendering in plastic. Two crossed pieces with a person affixed; the Cross brown, the person shiny gold. A base. Exempt from detail, it was more of a novelty than an expression of the underlying truths. But even in miniaturization, I believe it the quintessential conversation piece.
Here’s a good idea: A little plastic Jesus-on-the-Cross in a McDonald’s “Happy Meal.” Promote it with a bold statement: “Good Fry-day.” I know, a little loopy but, the components of Easter do seem to match up with a “Happy Meal.” The “Lord’s Supper” (contiguous with the Cross) was a Passover meal and, without question, a “happy” meal.
Emma Goldman’s dream in essence was a tantalizing banquet, a “happy meal,” wherein all would participate as “free equals.” But those darn isms … if only it were possible to pass them through a prism beforehand, the way one does a beam of light, exposing the essential parts of a “good idea,” the savory and the unsavory. Here’s a thought: The Cross is that prism.