I have serious gripes with Gov. Andrew Cuomo and state Sen. Pamela Helming and their handling of healthcare for New Yorkers including the pandemic that plagues us all.
The Governor is trying to balance the budget by cutting Medicaid by $2.5 billion, effectively telling poor, disabled and elderly recipients that they deserve less care for illnesses and injuries. The most vulnerable and least able must suffer the balancing of a budget.
Is the governor beholden to corporate medical interests who profit from our misery? According to J. David Goodman (New York Times, Oct. 3, 2019): “As Mr. Cuomo was locked in a bitterly fought Democratic primary last year, his campaign asked the [NY Hospital Association], one of Albany’s most influential and richest power centers, to make a major donation to the State Democratic Party, according to a person familiar with the discussions. ... The governor was able to unilaterally direct a billion dollars to a major interest group while secretly accepting its campaign cash and papering over a massive deficit in the Medicaid program.”
Sen. Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua, recently sent a community survey to her constituents. Among the questions asked was: “Would you support the NY Health Act which would replace all private health insurance coverage with state sponsored health coverage funded through increased payroll and other taxes?”
Sen. Helming does a disservice to her constituents by not making clear that the cost of health coverage for all of us would be reduced with the NY Health Act. With this “tax,” we would no longer pay premiums, deductibles and co-pays. No more out-of-pocket costs. Like the FICA “tax” (social security), it would be deducted from our paychecks. Employers, public and private, would pay a percentage of payroll for their contribution. Also, employers would reduce costs by not administering health plans for their staff. Medical providers would no longer need to spend about half of staff hours to process the variety of health insurance plans that burden them. Regardless of employment status, we would all be covered.
Also, this survey question ignores the fact that property owners and taxpayers would save more money by removing the burden of Medicaid costs to counties. Up to 60% of our county taxes would be eliminated with the NY Health Act. No longer would we have to pay for Medicaid since the NY Health Act covers us all. This could lead to a reduction in taxes for all New Yorkers.
The NY Health Act would include testing and the emphasis would shift to preventive care, regardless of one’s employment status. A single payer health system would take care of us better than the existing mishmash of coverage.
New York could fully fund our Public Health Services and unify the network of hospitals so that when a pandemic or other medical emergency occurs, they would ramp up operations instead of building infrastructure from scratch.
Sen. Helming’s wording in the survey question hits a hot-button issue: More taxes. These words provoke a knee-jerk reaction of anger by citizens. Instead we could be asking “What are we getting for our money?”
For just and efficient healthcare, we need to remove the profit motive. The coronavirus pandemic presents opportunities for lawmakers to do the right thing and take actions that will strengthen our healthcare system to be better equipped to handle routine work as well as crises. Unless we learn the hard lessons from the errors of the present, we will likely repeat them.
Single payer health care is NOT FREE. Employers and employees pay a percentage to cover us all. In 2018, the United States spent about $3.6 trillion on healthcare, which averages to about $11,000 per person. The cost to cover everyone would be less with the NYHA.
I watched Gov. Cuomo speaking to Trevor Noah on Earth Day on “The Daily Social Distancing Show.” I get why Noah and many have a crush on the governor. He is smart, articulate, and knowledgeable in his heart-felt talk about being concerned about the lives of all in facing this unprecedented calamity. While there is much in life we cannot control, Medicare for All could reduce the PTSD we’re all experiencing.
Why does the governor not support the NY Health Act or Medicare for All? I hear him as an orator with a sugary tongue but lacking in what we need. And in his power to do. The NY Health Act would provide the support the people on the frontlines need and what all of us want. Health care that works, in good times and bad.