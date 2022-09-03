Every September, before school starts again, we gather the staff of the Boys & Girls Club of Geneva for a training week. For each of the seven years I have led this organization, I try to express gratitude for this important work and inspire the staff. I usually fail. There is so much to say and so little time. The state requires detailed review of technical subjects and I struggle to focus us past legal obligations and process. And I am aging now and increasingly feel like a dinosaur playing a young game.
So this year, I thought I would use the written word. This was speech to the staff:
I grew up in Geneva. I was the eighth of nine children in a modest but solid family. Still, for all their strengths, my parents did not have enough time for the nine of us. Our clothes were not always clean. Our shoes were old and often handed down as upper siblings outgrew them. Our haircuts were executed at home and looked it. There were three solid meals a day but strict prohibitions on eating between those meals. Hunger was a present part of the day, even if nutrition was adequate.
It was, in some ways, natural that I looked to the community for those things in short supply at home. Friendship from other kids. Attention from a thoughtful teacher who came to know me and suggested books to read on my interests. Coaches of football and basketball teams who created expectations for me that my loving but bookish parents would not have understood. When it was clear I did not have the money to buy the stylish suede yellow sneakers my basketball team had selected, it was my CYO Coach Bob Taney who helped me land my first lawn mowing jobs. It was a neighbor, Jimmy Legott, who stretched the labor laws and let me wash dishes at his Club 86.
And it was the Anania sisters who, in my senior year, delivered to my home a community-funded scholarship to attend Hobart College.
Forty-four years later, after returning to Geneva from a journalism career that literally took me around the world, there was a clear model in my head for how we might extend the mission of the Boys & Girls Club. My credo then and now: Let us endeavor to do for all Geneva kids what Geneva had done for me.
Still, the Geneva I found on my return, nearly 50 years down the road from my youth, was not the same. The city was less populated and poorer. And, in truth, it struggled with this poverty. It remained largely as segregated as it had been in my youth.
Yet, this community has a good heart and the best of intentions. Its citizens founded this club and later raised $6 million to build this Community Center. It remains an impressive facility and it houses both the Boys & Girls Club and serves residents of all ages in other ways — all in one facility — together.
So you, the Boys & Girls Club staff are, in my mind, the embodiment of this ambition — caring adults who, above all, pay attention kid by kid; filling in — knowingly or unknowingly — the gaps in guidance and attention that no family can be expected to completely give to every child.
In my seven years struggling and learning in this new work, I have come to see all children as riding alone in their own small sailboats, launched off into unpredictable seas. The fortunate are given good charts and weather data and are taught the operation of the sails and rigging. The less fortunate have rougher rides, hitting hidden reefs and beaten back by storms that could and should have been avoided.
I guess we could say we cannot control the weather. But I believe we have in Geneva and in your efforts some powerful tools for calming the waters for all boats.
In a spiritual way, we have the ability and honor of injecting a steady supply of kindness and caring into these waters. We can remember as we come on board each day that kids all have private struggles and great needs. Even in the face of unruly behavior — or especially in the face of kids’ anger or frustration — exude understanding and demonstrate control and kindness. The road to lives of consequence is filled with terrible obstacles for all and the kids who act out are, in fact, calling for help. Let us give it.
Thanks to our caring community, this organization now has many tools for you to learn and employ. We are working to support the whole family with diapers, food, counseling and exercise from birth to college. We are delivering nutrition not only through good meals for our club kids but with groceries to more than 2,000 people per month. Every Saturday there is an infant toddler pancake breakfast here — not just for the financially needy but for everyone taking on the crucial work of raising healthy children.
And we have great partners. Students and professors at Hobart and William Smith Colleges, Cornell and Finger Lakes Community College stand ready in every way to pitch in when we ask. The City School District appreciates the support we give to their daunting tasks. FoodLink of Rochester literally sends us tons of food. The United Way and the Mother Cabrini Foundation are partners too. This is the kind of community that is employing you.
Entering my 64th year, I now realize I was a lucky kid. Poor as my parents were, they were both college educated and focused us on reading and college as a goal. Somehow, all nine of us got there. I must also acknowledge that we were a white family. In Geneva of my youth and now, race has an impact on access and opportunity. We need to acknowledge this fact, learn the impact this has on all of our kids and fight for equity and opportunity for all. Keep this important issue in mind as you prepare for this school year. Remember it as you seek to maintain energy for our kids. Keep in mind the many people who touched your life as you grew. Empathy is the fuel for all human kindness.
All evidence suggests Geneva is well intentioned. We, as a staff, have the opportunity to make good on the goals the community espoused in founding this club and building this community center. Let kindness, caring and perseverance guide you in this important and honorable work. You have an opportunity to change the present and future of this striving community.