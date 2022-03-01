Protests against police brutality, causing damage, and upsetting a community is un-American. The protesters were carrying signs and chanting demands for justice and looked reminiscent of the civil rights protests of the 1960s. America should never tolerate such protests, after all aren’t we the best country in the world? If you don’t like it, leave.
Truckers in Canada were protesting against vaccine mandates. These people, although doing damage to businesses and causing unrest in the streets, were “freedom fighters.” Fighting for the right to not get a vaccination. These protesters carried Canadian, Don’t Tread on Me, and American flags. As long as flags like that are being carried, they must be legitimate patriots fighters for freedom.
Colin Kaepernick and other athletes dared to take a knee during our National Anthem. The disrespect shown by these selfish, spoiled, overpaid people is a travesty and, as Trump said, they should all be fired. How un-American can someone be to disrespect the flag, and hence our soldiers past and present. If they don’t like America, they should leave.
On Jan. 6, 2021, thousands of flag-waving, cross-carrying, fatigue-dressed, weaponized people protested by breaking through security to gain entrance into our Capitol. They were protesting the false election results and the corrupt voting process which would lead to a new president being officially elected that day. The belief was that there was no way Trump lost: “Did you see all the people at his rallies?” The vote was not legitimate, and once again, “freedom fighters” had to make their point inside the Capitol, no matter the cost to the nation’s well-being.
Welcome inside the mind of FLT columnist David D’Amico. These are examples of the beliefs that inform his opinions, as well as their contradictions. They also are the beliefs that inform the opinions of most Republicans these days, especially the Republican and Christian Nationalists.
To clarify, the protests in Canada and the Capitol were nothing more than reflections of society’s move from caring about the common good of its people to an exhibition of the overreach of perceived individual rights. Our individual rights pale in comparison to our responsibilities and obligations to others, and the common good. The self-important actions of the truckers and flag-draped nationalists in Washington are what lead to societies crumbling into authoritarian rule or entropy.
According to Mr. D’Amico, peacefully taking a knee during the anthem to protest actual police brutality is disrespectful to the American flag. However, using that same flag to beat law enforcement officers, break windows in the Capitol, and spread feces on the Capitol walls in support of a lie? Those are the actions of people protecting their rights. They are “patriots.”
In actuality, they were protesting a lie. It has been proven by over 60 failed lawsuits, not just my opinion. Truckers and parents at school board meetings are protesting because they are more concerned with their own ill-informed rights than the well-being of their neighbors and communities.
When reading Mr. D’Amico’s column, or any writing — including mine — please bear in mind the words of Bill Bullard: “Opinion is the lowest form of human knowledge. It requires no accountability, no understanding. The highest form of knowledge is empathy for it requires us to suspend our egos and live in another’s world. It requires profound purpose larger than the ‘self’ kind of understanding.”
Please remember, it is not about you or me. It is about protecting the principles of the “common good” that our country was truly founded on, and is being destroyed by the malignant worship of individual rights.