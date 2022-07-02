The news on Friday, Nov. 22, 1963 that John F. Kennedy had been assassinated in Dallas, Texas, was horrifying. The President’s body, accompanied by First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy in her blood-stained suit, was being flown back to Washington, D.C.
Our country’s 35th president would lie in repose for 24 hours in the White House East Room, where almost 100 years earlier, Abraham Lincoln had lain. That Sunday John F. Kennedy’s casket would be transported to the U.S. Capitol to lie in state in the Rotunda. The funeral service and burial would be on Monday, declared a National Day of Mourning by newly sworn-in President Lyndon B. Johnson.
In my senior year of college at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, I was in love with Jerome W.D. Stokes, a third-year UNC law student. (We had met the year before when he was a waiter in the dining hall of my all-girls dorm.)
Jerry had friends from UNC undergraduate days who were now married and living in Washington. If we wanted to come, Joe and Mary Ruth invited us to stay with them. With little hesitation we decided to drive to D.C..
So it was that Jerry and I were among the 300,000 people who lined Pennsylvania Avenue on Sunday to witness the flag-draped casket being transferred from the White House to the Capitol. It was carried on a horse-drawn caisson. As the cortege approached and passed by us, the only sounds we heard were of muffled drums and the clopping of horses’ hooves on the pavement. The huge crowd was absolutely silent. Seeing a rider-less horse in the procession, signifying the loss of our fallen leader, evoked overwhelming grief.
In death and in life, John F. Kennedy made an enormous impact on me. Another vivid memory is of the time I saw and heard JFK speak in person. A college sophomore I was in the outdoor audience of thousands on June 11, 1962 when he gave a commencement address at Yale. To explain my presence, I want to share some personal history — briefly.
My mother was secretary to my father’s father, the Rev. Dr. O.E. Allison, when my parents lived and met in Kansas. (Dad was a preacher’s kid, a “P.K.” His Dad’s Ph.D. was from Boston University.) They married in 1939 and moved to Fairfield, Connecticut. Dad bought a bankrupt business in Bridgeport from his uncle and became its young president. Mom and Dad were Republicans (the Eisenhower/Ronald Reagan kind). The center of their religious and social life was the Golden Hill United Methodist Church in Bridgeport.
Born in 1942 soon after the U.S. entered World War II, I was the oldest of their six kids — four daughters, then two sons. As a teenager I was active in our church’s Methodist Youth Fellowship (MYF). Because New Haven was not far, sometimes Yale Divinity School students did their field placement at the church. My parents would often invite the current YDS intern to our home after the Sunday service for a beef-roast lunch and conversation before the afternoon MYF meeting.
One of those students, a young man from Texas, became particularly interested in me. After I went off to college he wrote me friendly (not romantic) letters. When he invited me to his graduation, I gladly accepted. Frank’s parents and I sat together that day as President Kennedy was awarded an honorary degree, then spoke. I will never forget JFK’s opening words: “It might be said that now I have the best of both worlds — a Harvard education and a Yale degree.” The crowd roared in laughter.
During his too-few years in office, between 1961 and 1963, President Kennedy established the Peace Corps, dealt with the Cuban Missile crisis, and much more. In a televised address in 1962, a year to the day after his Yale speech, he announced that he would be sending a civil rights bill to Congress. The Civil Rights Act, passed in 1964 after his death, would be the most-far reaching act of legislation supporting racial equality in American history.
JFK’s Pulitzer Prize-winning book, “Profiles in Courage,” focused on eight U.S. senators whose actions had exemplified their heroic courage. It was written in 1955 but gained wide attention only after he was elected president.
The John F. Kennedy Library Foundation created a Profiles in Courage Award that was first awarded in 1990. It is given annually in May (the month of his birth in 1917) at a dinner in the John F. Kennedy Library and Museum in Boston. This year on Saturday, May 22 the Profiles in Courage Award was presented to five people, an unprecedented number. The Foundation announced, “These honorees have placed their careers and lives on the line to protect democratic principles and free and fair elections. They embody what President Kennedy admired most in others — political courage.”
That night, JKF’s daughter Caroline Kennedy and her son Jack Schlossberg shared the stage in introducing the awardees. Each one gave a short but eloquent address. In order of appearance those “protecting democracy in the United States and abroad” were: former Fulton County, Georgia Election Department Employee Wandrea’ ArShaye Moss; Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson; U.S. Congresswoman Liz Cheney; Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers; and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Available on YouTube, the 2022 Profiles in Courage Awards ceremony is less than an hour long. If you are able, please take time to watch it. For powerful statements and remarkable evidence of the ability of one person to make a difference by their courage and integrity, this ceremony is a must see!