History would have us believe that Founding Father John Adams — not the beer guy (that was Samuel) — was “probably one of the most disliked presidents.” That may be true but misleading. On the face of it, John was “disliked” because John wasn’t George — Washington, that is, our first president and the man Adams served under for two terms as vice president before he himself was elected president.
Not helping his popularity was Adams’ “elite idea of Republicanism.” True, Adams favored a government overseen by a chief of state other than a king or queen. And yes, he favored a government where supreme power was in the hands of its citizens. Actually, Adams favored what many have been pledging allegiance to since kindergarten — one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.
So, what then was this “elite” Republicanism that warranted “most disliked president”?
Adams’ sin was in choosing people of prominence. Metaphorically, choosing people from the front of the classroom (the more motivated and interested) over those closer to the lockers at the back of the room. In America’s formative years — a soufflé fresh from the oven and susceptible to collapse — Adams wanted the assurance of competent, successful people in his kitchen, educated people, people he knew and trusted, people he could count on, people with the wealth to back a fledgling republic.
Adams also displayed an unwillingness to bow to the climate of opinion. Master and Slave had been part of every culture from time immemorial, and yet Adams opposed slavery, didn’t own slaves as a matter of principle. “George” owned slaves. “George” was popular. But don’t judge too harshly — 18th-century slavery was integral, intrinsic to the country’s economics, a component of national security. Slavery, like an inoperable tumor, was intertwined with our intellectual and moral faculties. In the 18th and 19th centuries, the practice of slave holding was a nearly impregnable paradigm. It would cost 620,000 American soldiers their lives and a civil war to break down slavery’s philosophical framework, advance its abolition.
Adams opposed slave holding but was adamant in not taking a wrecking ball to slavery. With a “strong sense of consequence,” he argued that the abolition of slavery must happen gradually. Sovereignty had only recently been wrenched from the hands of King George; abolition at this crucial juncture would have overburdened a newly formed, shaky legged country, a still bloodied republic precariously pitched.
John Adams was a determined individual navigating in America’s stormy, unsettled history, and wholly the man for the times. He understood that morality and virtue were at the foundation of the republic, that the U.S. Constitution was drafted for a moral and religious people. One could analogize that morality and virtue are to the republic what the central nervous system is to the human body; when and wherever compromised, weakness is introduced and a reduced ability to function realized. In America’s early years, its incubator years, it needed a safe environment to establish its vital organs. It was essential at the time to seek out and utilize the cream of the crop, the best of a class, the socially superior part of society. The upper crust. The elite.
It’s not always easy — and we’re not always willing — to grasp the depth of someone else’s thinking. We can drop a pebble into a well, listen for its kerplunk and gain an understanding of just how far down it is to the water. We can test the water for potability. But when it comes to people, sizing up another’s depth of appreciation and sense of consequence for a given circumstance, this takes a keener ear. The measure of one’s “kerplunk,” you might say, is the depth of their understanding.
I believe Adams drew deeply from a spiritual principle embodied in all human beings. His soul. His disposition to doing what’s right (often the unpopular thing) can be attributed to his ventures into the abyss, something many of his contemporaries failed to do. It’s disappointing that Adams’ adamancy in regards to slavery, morality and virtue, is lost on so many Americans today.