I recently read an interesting piece about whether it is appropriate to wish someone a “Happy Memorial Day.” I had never really thought about it, although the concept of happy and certain holidays has crossed my mind before. I often wondered if I should wish a friend a Happy Passover. It seems to me that Passover is a serious holiday with deep meanings. So I say, “Have a Good Passover.”
Likewise, I do not think of Memorial Day as a happy event. When I was younger, we called it Decoration Day; that term has gone out of fashion. Each year we carefully picked lilacs, irises, and poppies and put them into pails of water — one didn’t buy flowers from a store. We would pack a lunch and pick up my mother’s parents to decorate the graves — a tribute of respect to people I had never met who existed for me mainly in faded, yellowed photographs taken years before. We first visited local graves in Fulton, N.Y., but many of my grandmother’s family had lived in Taberg, N.Y., in Oneida county. We decorated the graves in Fulton quickly, but a trip to Taberg took all day.
We would leave early and get there about noon. After our brief lunch, we would go to the cemetery. My grandparents were always a bit uncertain where the graves were in the cemetery, and to me, it became an adventure to find them. Some graves had small American flags — the old 48-star kind. Before leaving home, I, too, had hung an oversized cotton, hand-sewn, 48-star flag on our house as we did on every patriotic holiday. That, I think, was how I viewed this day, a time to visit the graves of those who died, not necessarily a happy event, but one that a family did together.
Three years ago, my wife and I were in Pennsylvania, where my oldest daughter and her family live. It happened that we were there over Memorial Day, and I went to the local cemetery with my son-in-law and grandsons to place flags on veterans’ graves as a Scout project. It seems that on that day, I connected with my grandsons in a way I did not expect. It was a flashback to more than 60 years earlier when I had done this with my family. For me, it was a good Memorial Day memory, one that I cherish.
So I come back to the idea of a “Good” or “Happy” Memorial Day. Memorial Day commemorates the members of our armed forces that served, some dying in combat, others who are gone now. There is a tendency to see it as honoring living veterans in some minds. That is not its purpose; we have Veterans Day in November to celebrate the living who have served. As such, Memorial Day, by definition, is not a happy day. It is a serious day, a day to remember those who did their duty when so many have not.
When we lived in the Washington, D.C. area, we often took our daughters and visitors to Arlington National Cemetery. It is a sad, moving place where one can look out on row upon row of the white markers and be overwhelmed by the tragic majesty of the place. It is hard to think of this place as “happy.” But it is a good place, a place where we can take stock of the cost of freedom.
So I urge you to stop for a moment and remember the ones in your family that served and now are gone. In this way, you will join me and others for a “Good Memorial Day.”