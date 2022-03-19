While I believe justice triumphed when former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was imprisoned for the murder of George Floyd — Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for 9½ minutes as Floyd pleaded for air before going silent — I feel badly for former police officers J. Alexander Kueng (who is African American), Thomas Lane (who is Caucasian), and Tou Thao (who is Hmong American). They recently were convicted of violating Floyd’s civil rights by depriving him of his right to medical care. Kueng and Thao also were convicted of failing to intervene to stop Chauvin during the May 25, 2020, killing that triggered worldwide protests — many of them violent and destructive — and a reexamination of policing and racism.
Defense attorneys maintained the officers were too inexperienced — Kueng and Lane were rookies — that they weren’t trained properly, or didn’t have the intent the charges required. They deferred to Chauvin as the senior officer at the scene. All three officers testified in their own defense.
Lane testified he suggested rolling Floyd on his side so he could breathe better, but Chauvin rejected Lane’s suggestion twice during the episode. Recordings of what happened substantiate that Lane made these suggestions. Lane tried to help revive Floyd after the ambulance arrived.
Kueng testified he looked up to Chauvin, who was his former field training officer. He relied on Chauvin’s experience. Chauvin was in charge. Police weren’t adequately trained to intervene against the actions of a superior officer.
Thao testified he thought Floyd was on drugs at the time — an autopsy report confirmed that Thao was correct — and needed to be restrained until medical assistance arrived. He increased the urgency of an ambulance call for Floyd, who earlier had fought with officers as they tried to put him in a police SUV.
As for the jury’s determination that more intervention by the three police officers would have prevented Floyd’s death, an autopsy report by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office concluded that Floyd did not die of asphyxiation but of heart failure, complicated by the pressure placed on his neck. Other contributing factors in Floyd’s death were that he was positive for fentanyl (a leading cause of drug overdose deaths), methamphetamines and cannabis. He also was positive for Covid when he died.
When the jury that rightfully held Chauvin accountable for Floyd’s death deliberated, the prosecution was only required to prove that Chauvin’s actions contributed to Floyd’s death. The prosecutor was not required to prove that Floyd would have survived if Chauvin had not forcefully pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck. In my opinion, at the trial of the three other police officers there was insufficient evidence to justify the jury’s determination that Floyd would not have died if Kueng, Lane and Thao had not been so passive.
As a result of Floyd’s death, Minneapolis police officers are now required to forcibly intervene and to report to the department when they see other officers use excessive force. I don’t believe the three former officers should be held accountable for a policy issued after they had been fired from their jobs. In this case, I’m not convinced that the three men were aware of the full extent of the pressure Chauvin was exerting on Floyd’s neck. And Chauvin ignored Lane’s suggestion that Floyd should be rolled on his side.
Chauvin pleaded guilty to civil rights violations charges in the federal case last December, following his conviction of state murder and manslaughter charges. Kueng, Lane and Thao face a separate trial in June on state charges that they aided and abetted Chauvin.
In the best of all possible worlds, Chauvin’s fellow officers should have done more to help Floyd. Sitting in his prison cell, Chauvin now probably wishes that they had. But in unwritten police culture, officers are expected to follow orders, to not “snitch” on other officers or to otherwise challenge police conduct they may question. Remember the ordeals Frank Serpico endured when this police officer exposed widespread brutality and corruption in the New York city police department several decades ago.
In my Jan. 17 FLT essay “Video evidence is important,” I wrote that justice prevailed when a predominantly Caucasian jury convicted Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael and William Bryan of the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, an African American man. (In February, they were also rightfully convicted of hate crimes in federal court.) I also supported the filing of criminal charges against the first prosecutor who reviewed this case, who had worked with Gregory McMichael and who had attempted to clear these men of all charges. I also referred to the horrific abuse of mentally ill inmates at Florida’s Dade Correctional Institution where Darren Rainey, an African American schizophrenic inmate, died a painful death after being locked in a shower stall for more than an hour with 180-degree water turned on full blast. I condemned both the actions of the corrections officers involved in these incidents, and the inactions of Florida corrections higher-ups who concluded that no crimes were committed against inmates at the prison.
Just as I have spoken out in cases in which corrections and police officers or public officials responsible for all aspects of our criminal justice system have betrayed our trust, I also feel compelled to speak out when I believe they are victims of false or exaggerated accusations or otherwise treated unfairly. For these reasons, I don’t believe Kueng, Lane and Thao received justice.