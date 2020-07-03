(Editor’s note: For the past several years, the Times has published a version of the talk that Genevan Paul Kirsch writes on either the Declaration of Independence or the Revolutionary War to have read to the Geneva Rotary Club at its meeting right around July 4.)
Each year, Geneva Rotary celebrates the July 4, 1776 adoption of the Declaration of Independence with a special program that recounts the experiences and events of the American Revolution when the 13 British colonies in America became the United States of America. This year, our focus is on King George III of Great Britain and the relationship he had with his American colonies that led to the Declaration of Independence. The king was the only one in the world who could have ended the Revolution before it began and, if the British had won the war, he was the only one who would control the destiny of America.
The story is that of an irresistible force meeting an immovable object. The 56 Founders became united against the king, seeking independence only when he rejected the petitions they sent seeking the same representation in Parliament they would have had in Great Britain. The king, an autocrat considered to have been anointed “by the Grace of God,” rejected all colonial petitions basically because he was king and could.
Taxation
The call for independence can be traced to 1754 when a young militia lieutenant, George Washington, of Virginia, (yes, that George Washington) attacked a French fort in Western Pennsylvania and started the Seven Years War, also called the French and Indian War. The war cost the British so much money that King George had to do something to rebuild his treasury to finance his government.
Levying taxes is a time-honored way to rebuild a treasury, and King George chose to tax his American colonies. He decided that they had benefited commercially from the war and therefore should pay the cost of the British soldiers sent to protect them. He failed to consider that the American colonists, British citizens and subjects, were not represented in Parliament as they would have been in Britain.
Taxation had been an issue before, and in 1761, James Otis, a Boston lawyer and political activist, penned a slogan which became the watchword of the American Revolution, “Taxation without representation is tyranny,” which was shortened to “No taxation without representation.” It was, really, a question of rights. Did colonists lose their “British rights,” including representation in Parliament, when they crossed the Atlantic and became British colonists in America? The king and the colonists were at odds over the answer.
King George got what he wanted. Kings anointed by God usually do, so there was taxation without representation: a sugar tax in 1764, a stamp tax in 1765, a tea tax in 1773, and other taxes as well. To the colonists, the Stamp Act was the most odious of all. In 1766, after a personal visit by Benjamin Franklin and fearing a boycott in the colonies, Parliament repealed the Stamp Act. However, at the same time it passed the Declaratory Act, which subjected the colonies to British law and subordinated them to Parliament. So, Parliament repealed the hated stamp tax but placed an even tighter grip on the colonies. In the Declaration of Independence, the Founders placed all blame for the taxes and the Declaratory Act on the king since it was politically expedient to forget the part played by Parliament.
Independence
In 1775, shortly after the war had begun on April 19, the Second Continental Congress debated the possibility of independence for the colonies. The congressional delegates were not revolutionaries, as we have come to define the term. They were merchants, land and plantation owners, lawyers, physicians, a minister, a land speculator, some owned slaves. At the start, there wasn’t much talk about independence. The delegates wanted the rights that they had formerly enjoyed in Britain. In time, however, after many attempts to change the king’s mind, they decided that if they could not get those rights from the king, they would create a new country that would have those rights.
On July 2, 1776 the delegates voted for independence, and two days later the final draft of their Declaration of Independence, chiefly written by Thomas Jefferson of Virginia, was approved. It begins:
“When in the Course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another, and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation.”
So it was that if the Founders, with independence as their irresistible force, prevailed in the war already begun on April 19, 1775, the United Colonies would become an independent nation, the United States of America.
The colonists around Boston were more passionate than most others in their opposition to British rule. Their experiences with the British army and government created discord more often than not. In 1770 there was the “Boston Massacre” when British sentries fired into a group of civilians on a Boston street, killing five and wounding six. And in 1773, disguising themselves as American Indians, a group of activists held the “Boston Tea Party,” tossing cartons of taxed tea into Boston Harbor.
The monarchy
Why did King George refuse to grant British rights to Britons who happened to live across the sea in the British colonies in America? Surely, the answer lies in the fact that Britain was a monarchy at a time when kings were believed to rule by divine right. The Enlightenment, also called the Age of Reason, a new social and political philosophy of government, was just around the corner. It introduced reason, logic, scientific methodology and practice as well as democratic theory to the concept of government.
Still, the theory of divine right and other non-rational beliefs in European monarchies continued. Kings believed and acted as if they alone held had absolute sovereignty and answered to no other. Indeed, King George III was an example of an absolute monarch. He was not just George III, King of Great Britain, he was “George the Third, by the Grace of God, King of Great Britain, France, and Ireland, Defender of the Faith, and so forth.” As king he was free to do whatever he felt he had to do or even just wanted to do. And he had decided that the colonies should be taxed to pay the cost of the British soldiers sent to protect them during the Seven Years War.
The Declaration
The colonists in and around Boston began to prepare for a war that some had hoped would not come but that others felt to be inevitable. They began collecting munitions, storing them a few miles away in Concord. On April 19, 1775, the British decided to move against the colonists’ weapons cache and marched toward Concord. There was a brief confrontation at Lexington Green, and later that morning at Concord Bridge 400 Minutemen routed the Redcoats and harassed them as they retreated back to Boston. So it was, 14 months before the Declaration of Independence was adopted in Philadelphia that the Revolutionary War began near Boston.
The Declaration reflects the growing influence in Europe and America of the Enlightenment, the growth of reason, of the intellectual and rational over superstition. The Congress chose ideals, such as the “unalienable rights” of individuals and “the consent of the governed” over allegiance to the divine right of kings. Viewed this way, the American Revolution was one of the events that marked the transition in Western governments from the Age of Kings to the Age of Reason, from absolutism to democracy.
The Declaration explains this philosophy of popular government, this way:
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government…[provided that]… Governments long established should not be changed for light and transient cause…; But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government… The history of the present King of Great Britain is a history of repeated injuries and usurpations, all having in direct object the establishment of an absolute Tyranny over these States…”
The colonists made many attempts to settle their grievances with King George peacefully. The Declaration tells of the many times petitions had been rejected by the king, noting that “In every stage of these Oppressions We have Petitioned for Redress in the most humble terms: Our repeated Petitions have been answered only by repeated injury. A Prince whose character is thus marked by every act which may define a Tyrant, is unfit to be the ruler of a free people.”
The Declaration then condemns the British people for not supporting their American brothers. Appeals to them have been rejected, and the Declaration holds the British people to be complicit in whatever happens. Now comes the Declaration’s denouement, what the Congress will do now and a look into the future of the 13 colonies, now 13 states independent of Great Britain.
“We, therefore, the Representatives of the united States of America, in General Congress, Assembled, appealing to the Supreme Judge of the World for the rectitude of our intentions, do, in the Name, and by Authority of the good People of these Colonies, solemnly publish and declare, That these United Colonies are, and of Right ought to be Free and Independent States; that they are Absolved from all Allegiance to the British Crown, and that all political connection between them and the State of Great Britain, is and ought to be totally dissolved; and that as Free and Independent States, they have full Power to levy War, conclude Peace, contract Alliances, establish Commerce, and to do all other Acts and Things which Independent States may of right do. And for the support of this Declaration, with a firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor.”
Happy 244th!
These 56 signers, our honored Founders, knew full well that they were up against British Regulars, a potent military force. They had to at least think what would happen to them if the colonies lost the war. Benjamin Franklin provided the answer. Franklin, always handy with a serious comment sweetened with humor, said, “We must, indeed, all hang together or, most assuredly, we should all hang separately.” The Revolutionary War was an eight-year slog that ended in 1783 with the signing of the Treaty of Paris.
So it was that the Declaration of Independence, adopted by the Second Continental Congress, became the first of the three sacred documents that define the United States of America, the others being the Constitution and the Bill of Rights.
So it was that the man who, during the American Revolution, had been “George the Third, by the Grace of God, King of Great Britain, France, and Ireland, Defender of the Faith, and so forth,” died in 1820.
So it was that in Paris on Sept. 3, 1783 the irresistible force of Independence as expressed in Jefferson’s Declaration defeated the immovable object of autocratic monarchy as expressed in the reign of King George III of Great Britain.
And now it is time for us to wish a Happy 244th birthday to our Declaration of Independence and to the United States of America. We also should offer our belated thanks to King George III for either not taking into account or not caring, when he chose to tax the colonies, that the colonists were not represented in Parliament.