Kudos to Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, R-24 of Canandaigua, for her “Setting the record straight” Guest Appearance in the Finger Lakes Times on May 24.
Congresswoman Tenney has been a long-time champion of term limits for state and federal officials. What’s disturbing is the recent premeditated efforts to distort her stance by a group called Term Limits Action.
In the interest of full disclosure, during last year’s mid-term election cycle, I was one of many Ontario County Republicans to support Claudia’s primary and general election bids in the newly formed 24th Congressional District. Over the years, I have followed, with great interest, Claudia’s courage, tenacity, and voting record. Whether one agrees with her or not, Congresswoman Tenney is not shy about where she stands on the issues of the day. In fact, she reminds me of the fighting spirit of the late but great Prime Minister of Great Britain, Margaret Thatcher.
When I first saw the TV commercials airing in the Rochester media market questioning the sincerity and convictions of Congresswoman Tenney on the term limits issue, my first thought was there was something wrong with my TV. Turns out, I was not only wrong, but I was appalled and disgusted by the blatant distortions.
I am glad Congresswoman Tenney unpacked the sordid details about Term Limits Action and their dark money operation. Just like her weekly updates on how she votes, Congresswoman Tenney clearly and succinctly revealed yet another creature from the Washington Swamp.
Is Term Limits Action acting as a stalking horse for another candidate? Why isn’t this organization supporting Claudia Tenney? For over 30 years, I have worked in the print and technology industries, and I have a keen eye for buzzwords, graphics, and pictures. Some of the captions used in the TV ads appear very similar to what was used by losing candidates during last year’s GOP congressional primary campaign. Interesting. This organization’s tactics and credibility should be placed under a microscope. To reiterate, it’s bizarre they’re not on the same page with Congresswoman Tenney.
On another, but unrelated note, I think the Finger Lakes Times should join the Auburn Citizen in commending Congresswoman Tenney for her weekly updates to constituents. As one who has been a serious student of American history, government, and politics since my grade school days at Honeoye Central School, Congresswoman Tenney’s updates are as superior and transparent like when the late Congressman Barber B. Conable (R-Alexander) issued his informative Congressional newsletters.
You don’t always have to agree with her views, but I admire the fact that Congresswoman Tenney has made it a priority to keep the people of the 24th District informed.