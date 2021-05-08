Recent news coverage of the eviction moratorium extension lacks clarity on the reality for both tenants in need and landlords.
The eviction moratorium is supposed to protect non-paying tenants who have been affected by COVID from having to find other housing. It also is supposed to protect homeowners (presumably landlords as well, but not if they don’t qualify) from bank and tax foreclosure, but the difference is that tenants have a chance to get the rent paid for them (Rent Relief) while landlords do NOT have the chance to get mortgage or taxes paid for them.
Theoretically, if every non-paying tenant is eligible for the rent relief money, then every landlord would be made whole, but this will NOT be the case. There will be tenants who do not cooperatively apply or who are ineligible because they do not meet the income guidelines, which include unemployment and stimulus checks as income.
There will be, and already are, tenants who have left units with months of unpaid rent owed. There are still tenants who are non-paying holdovers from before COVID and tenants who are a nuisance to other tenants or neighbors.
All these cases have languished for 15 months, and now another 4 ... or more? Those tenants are driving the cost of housing up and the availability of units down. Despite what the majority touts as altruistic “health & safety” reasons for the moratoriums, the reality is that the only people who benefit from this legislation are the supporting legislators who can say, “It is COVID’s fault, not ours.” Landlords do not want evictions; they want equity in court and fairness among people, not just money.
In the real world, tenants who have lost income or who have health issues due to COVID, are the neediest of renters in this situation. If they have communicated with their landlords, they do NOT face immediate eviction. They will apply and be eligible for Rent Relief.
But, there are many more who have continued working and simply have taken advantage of the opportunity not to pay knowing they won’t face the consequence anytime soon. The Democrat majority says that stopping evictions is saving people but does not talk about the misuse and abuse of this so-called lifeline.
Assembly member Jeff Dinowitz (D-Bronx), Assembly Housing Chair, used science to promote the narrative of keeping people “safe” in their apartments but also used the same science to say, “Vaccines don’t protect against the virus 100%, so even those who are vaccinated are still at-risk.” (That is circular reasoning.)
If there were no moratorium and a case were to proceed, there are already many protections for tenants in the current laws. The timeline for actual eviction through the court system can take up to eight weeks, and judges still have the discretion to adjourn or stay an eviction for hardship, even COVID hardship. Courts also can manipulate their schedule to stretch the timing of the hearings.
The real reasons landlords want to file evictions now is to ask the courts to motivate problem tenants to correct their behavior, possibly to get their units back, or to get non-paying tenants to simply pay, or to require cooperation with the landlord when the application for rent relief comes available.
Today, there is no motivation for tenants to do anything but wait for the state to “pay the rent.” Since that won’t happen quickly and won’t happen without tenant involvement, and since the courts did not get involved early, a tenant can “steal” months of housing and utilities, and then leave (not afraid of catching COVID) with no recourse for the landlord to recoup that “stolen” rent.
The courts are also the best place to quantify how many tenants are actually facing eviction, and why. The real problem with eviction moratoriums is that the general public views this as a “rent moratorium” — i.e. “The Governor said I don’t have to pay rent during COVID.” Instead, the courts could use this opportunity to hold tenants accountable and to align tenants with legal aid and housing program providers in real time.
Again, the majority must face this reality, but now it will be later rather than sooner.