There is an old saying: Art imitates life. But lately, I am beginning to feel it’s the other way around.
Those who know me well know I am a movie buff. I have shared my favorite “food” movies with Mike Cutillo: “Babette’s Feast” and “Big Night.” I have movies for every holiday: “White Christmas,” “Groundhog Day,” “Easter Parade.” You get the picture. No pun intended.
But this long and somewhat isolated summer my choices have explored two genres: leadership in war and peace and sci fi extinction flicks. It really didn’t dawn on me for awhile that this was happening and how these genres are connected. In the summer we often watch long movies over two nights. My attention span is set for two hours max, so long movies such as “Gandhi” or “Gettysburg” are viewed in two parts. On the other hand sci fi movies end up as fodder for when I am on the treadmill in the basement and are broken down into one-mile segments.
They are very different genres but with much in common. In the epics as well as sci fi there are strong and weak leaders, and surprisingly they often act the same way both in behavior and decision making.
As a student and professor of military history I have been fascinated with leadership. At the Air Force Academy, we continually exposed the cadets to leadership styles. In their second they read “Once an Eagle,” a 1968 war novel by American author Anton Myrer, which contrasted two men and their careers. One man was self-centered; everything in his career was done for his personal advancement. The other man, who rose from the enlisted ranks, viewed his career through a different filter: Service to the nation first, self was second.
So how do movies figure into this? Well, when you watch a war movie such as “Gettysburg” you see leadership across the spectrum. Lee, the charismatic leader, is blinded by his own decisions, which destroy the army he needs to win; he cannot let go of an outmoded attack strategy. Chamberlain on the other side, the citizen solider, rises to the occasion and in the process helps turn the tide and save the Union.
Sci fi leadership is not painted in bold stokes, but still shows how leaders can make bad decisions despite the evidence in front of them. Two examples: “Alien” and “When Worlds Collide.” In “Alien,” despite every protocol prohibiting it, the alien is brought onto the ship and chaos ensues. In “Worlds,” the scientific community and political leaders are divided on the danger and many choose to downplay the impending destruction of the earth.
In the war movies one is not sure how the battle will end as the fog of war confuses the situation. In the sci fi movies it is crystal clear when a bad decision is being made. The audience always knows, “Don’t go down the dark hall alone.” There is strength in numbers. Alone, the hero is most always a goner. But even that maxim doesn’t hold true if enough bad decisions are made. In “Jaws,” despite the warnings to the contrary, the mayor elects to keep the beaches open. Many deaths ensue.
Rarely is there a miracle that saves the day, perhaps with the exception of “War of the Worlds” when the invaders are brought down by everyday bacteria in the air. This is what the Greeks called Deus Ex Machina — the gods intervening in the story to create a happy ending.
There are happy endings in the movies, but sometimes it takes a lot of pain and suffering to get there. And the process always takes strong leadership.
That is the lesson from the movies that I share today.