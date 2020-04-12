I want to expand on Cameron Miller’s April 1 “Denim Spirit” column headlined, “The stranger at the table.” He wrote that the stranger is grief. How right he is, and grief is usually accompanied by fear, which continues long after grief has been dealt with. It can color your entire world.
My husband died of a sudden heart attack at age 40. We had two children, and the fear started in the car as I rode home from the hospital that day. I was now their only protection and would have to tell them the worst thing a child can hear. The fear lay in what would happen in the aftermath. From then on I saw everything through the lens of fear. My most immediate fear was, “If I didn’t see that coming what else would I miss?”
I became hyper-vigilant. When I would think I almost had conquered the fear, another life-altering challenge would happen. Things like breaking my neck in a car accident and six years later watching my daughter nearly die in child birth with the code team right outside her door, just in case. How could fear not be there?
Miller writes that, “There is another shore on the other side of this grief and we will get there.” But fear is a game changer that so often makes no sense as it colors your life. So you can’t see that other side because rational fear now rules. You feel lost and alone.
In the Book of Job in the Old Testament, Job in his horrendous grief cries out, “If only one would hear me.” That’s what a hurting person needs; someone who will hear them and climb down into this pit the person finds themselves in. All that is needed is to sit quietly as the person tries to make sense of what is happening. They badly need to simply feel the presence of another.
Being a listening ear is uncomfortable for so many when something happens to a person close to them because they just don’t know what to say. There are, however, a few things that are appropriate. One that fits any occasion is to say, “I can’t imagine what you must be going through.” Even if you’ve experienced that exact same thing, you don’t know how the person’s mind processes things. With this statement most people open up a bit and will often describe what it is like. Most importantly it makes them feel heard.
If you are talking to a recently widowed person, an additional question is, “How did you two meet?” This brings them right back to the happiest time of their life, gives them a breather from their new reality.
Finally, Miller writes about seeing someone who has that pall about them. That’s when you should ask, “How are you doing?” They may give you the obligatory fine or I’m okay. So ask the next question, “Okay, I have another question for you, HOW ARE YOU DOING?” This shows your sincere concern and the person will perhaps feel safe opening up to you. You need to develop the understanding that this is not about you, but about them. This will take the pressure off you.
I have learned a lot due to the challenges I’ve experienced and I’ve grown comfortable talking to a person in emotional pain. We’ve all been dealt a raw deal at some point in our lives so you really can identify with the pain one feels even though you have never been in their situation.
There is no “bright side” to having horrible things happen to you, only lessons to be learned. As for me, using what I have learned to help others is a way to honor my late husband, so his death won’t have been in vain. So many are experiencing fear right now. This is when your “learning experiences” might be able to help someone. I urge you to reach out.