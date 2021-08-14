In 1981, Michael Donald, a Black teen of Mobile, Alabama, was lynched by two klansmen who abducted, assaulted, and hanged him. Their guidance came from KKK’s leadership, including Bennie Hays, whose son Henry was one of Donald’s murderers. Henry Hays was executed in the electric chair in 1997; the other klansman, who testified against Hays, spent 20 years in prison.
In 2015, Anthony Ray Hinton, a Black man, was released after 30 years on Alabama’s death row with the help of Bryan Stevenson and other attorneys at the Equal Justice Initiative. They won a unanimous U.S. Supreme Court reversal of Hinton’s wrongful conviction for the murders and robberies of two white men. Hinton writes about his trials, tribulations and triumphs in his compelling book, “The Sun Does Shine: How I Found Life and Freedom on Death Row.”
A prisoner Hinton initially knew only as Henry was supportive of Hinton’s fight for justice. Hinton told him, “I know everyone says it, but I really am innocent. And I’m really going to walk out of here someday.” Henry had not yet discussed his own case with his new friend.
Another prisoner remarked, “Hays has money. If anyone’s going to get out of this place, it’s Hays.” “Who’s Hays?” Hinton wondered. “Henry. Henry Hays. The KKK guy. You know the KKK has money. He will get out,” the other prisoner predicted.
When Hinton confronted Hays, his friend explained, “Everything my mom and dad taught me was a lie, Ray. Everything they taught me against Blacks, it was a lie.”
Hinton: “You know, just about everything I believe about people, I learned from my mom.”
Hays: “So you know what I mean.”
Hinton: “Yeah, I do. I guess I was just lucky that my mom taught me to love people no matter what. She taught me to forgive.”
Hays: “You was lucky, Ray. You was really lucky.”
Hinton: “She taught me to have compassion for everybody, Henry, and I have compassion for you. I’m sorry your mama and your daddy didn’t teach you the same. I really am.”
Hays: “Me too.”
One day when both Hays and Hinton had visitors, Hays called Hinton to his table. “Ray, I want you to meet my father, Bennie. Dad, this is Ray Hinton. My friend.” The father refused to speak with Hinton or to shake Hinton’s hand. Hinton writes, “I imagined it took a lot for Henry to stand up to his dad, to tell him this large Black man was his best friend.”
When Hinton was visited by a Boston attorney, Hays asked him about the visit. Hinton, a Yankees fan, joked, “Well, Henry, it’s like this. I can get over the fact you used to be in the KKK, but I’m not sure I’m going to be able to get over the fact my life is now in the hands of a Red Sox fan.” Hays laughed.
When Hays’ father had a fatal heart attack while visiting his son, Hinton prayed for the unrepentant klansman. Since in Alabama it is customary to bring food to mourners, “up and down the row, all day long, men who might just as soon kill each other as look at each other on the streets passed their precious food items to Henry’s cell — candy bars and soup and coffee and small pieces of chocolate and even fruit.”
Hays’ fellow prisoners were sympathetic when Hays received his execution date. “Compassion doesn’t know what color you are, and I think Henry felt more love from the Black men on death row that he ever did at a KKK meeting or from his own father and mother.” Hays told Hinton, “I’m sorry for what I done.” Hinton replied, “I know you are. God knows you are.”
At the moment of Hays’ execution, many Black prisoners and many Caucasian prisoners “banged on our bars for Henry Hays. Black. White. It didn’t matter. I knew he was scared. I knew he was alone. I knew he was afraid hell waited on the other side of death row because of what he had done. We screamed in protest and we screamed in unity. My friend Henry wasn’t born to hate. He was taught to hate, and to hate so much that killing was justified.”
The Southern Poverty Law Center, representing the lynching victim’s mother, Beulah Mae Donald, won a $7 million judgment that bankrupted the United Klans of America. The verdict in this case became a legal weapon SPLC attorneys used in future cases to destroy several other racist organizations. But the SPLC and Michael Donald’s mother also wanted Hays’ death sentence commuted to life imprisonment.
Henry Hays became the only Caucasian in the 20th century executed in the South for the murder of an African American. Hays confessed and expressed remorse to a Black minister. At his execution, Hays told his victim’s family he loved them.
When I taught sociology at Finger Lakes Community College, I introduced students to the topic of race relations by showing them “Remember the Titans,” a movie based on a true story about how a newly racially integrated football team at a newly integrated Virginia high school overcame racial divides. The African American and Caucasian athletes became friends. A Caucasian football head coach, who initially resented being demoted to being an assistant coach working under the new African American coach, told the players, right before they would win the state championship, that as a team they were winners not only on the football field but also because they had taught the community “how to look at the soul of a man, not just at the looks of him.”
Afterward, I asked the students for their reactions to the movie and how it might be relevant to their own lives. I encouraged each to share with the class how in their own lives they dealt with racial and ethnic or other prejudices and stereotypes, and if they had overcome them, how they had done so.
During my childhood, I attended a nursery school in which all the other children and the two pre-school teachers were African American. The teachers were caring people. I enjoyed attending this nursery school and got along well with the other children. Of course, I noticed the color of my skin was different from the skins of the other children, and I’m sure they noticed it, too. But it didn’t really matter.
During the 1960s when I was a student at Florida State University at a time when the University was moving from racial segregation to racial integration, I was one of the first Caucasian students to have an African American roommate in campus housing. He was a Vietnam veteran who returned to college on the GI Bill. I will always remember the long conversation we had on the sad day that the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated. I became friends with two African American women in the social work program, one of whom I am still friends with today.
I also shared with my students the fact that when I was their age I tended to stereotype prison inmates. In his book “A Time to Die,” Tom Wicker wrote, “As men abhor the unknown, they shun the prison. It is, they tell themselves, none of their business, no concern of the ordinary citizen, who needs never go there.”
Such a mindset was true of me. It was through correspondence and visitation that I had an opportunity to get to know many imprisoned people of all races, creeds and national origins as individuals. I learned they are more than the crimes they were imprisoned for, even when they are on death row. My life has been enriched as a result.
I believe the happenings described above are examples of what can be done to help us to bridge racial divides. We should reject critical race theory (CRT) and other “cancel culture” doctrines because they disregard the progress that has been made against systemic racism, because they encourage racial conflict rather than racial harmony, and because they promote the false belief that America today remains a “white-privileged,” systemically racist society that should be reconstructed by incorporating far left-wing socialistic ideology into it.
Because CRT deviates from MLK’s belief that people should be judged not by ethnic or racial stereotyping or by the color of their skins, but by “the content of their character,” I don’t believe King would have approved of CRT.