This summer, I had the chance to meet someone who left a lasting impression on me: acclaimed actress Dee Wallace.
With hundreds of credits to her name, Dee’s leading roles in horror films earned her the title of “Scream Queen.” But my favorite remains her role as Mary, Elliott’s mom in the blockbuster movie “E.T. the Extra-Terrestial.”
The movie made a huge splash when it was released in 1982, with lines of people waiting outside theaters. As a new college student just finishing my first semester at Finger Lakes Community College, it couldn’t have come at a better time for me. I was ready to celebrate! I grabbed a friend and went to see what the excitement was about.
The movie made me laugh and tugged at my heartstrings, with Dee’s acting skills making the story unforgettable. The scene when Mary scanned her daughter’s closet, sensing something amiss but mistaking E.T.’s face for a toy, brought hilarity to a suspenseful narrative. And the tears in Mary’s eyes as she watched E.T. say goodbye to Elliott and start his journey home were poignant.
So, when I had the chance to meet Dee at Steel City Con near Pittsburgh, I grabbed it. The experience exceeded my expectations. Often, being in the presence of fame can make you self-conscious and formal. But Dee’s way of connecting made me feel like I was saying hello to a childhood friend. After asking if I was vaccinated, she gave me a big hug, and we spent some time chatting.
I told Dee that after seeing “E.T.,” my sister said if she ever had a son she would name him Elliott. Years later, she did just that. During his toddlerhood, I often did an E.T. impression to get my nephew to laugh.
“El-li-ott,” I would call, in E.T.’s raspy voice.
“Un-cle-Steve,” he would call back, collapsing into giggles.
Dee was tickled by the memory. Later, she said that while the cast knew the movie would be a huge hit, over the years since “E.T.” was released she has been amazed to hear how many lives it has touched.
It wasn’t the last I heard from Dee. A few weeks after the convention, I received a birthday video from her on Cameo. And, after hearing about the passing of my brother Mike, she sent me a comforting email.
“No soul leaves without choice,” she wrote. “And they are free and having an amazing time on the other side. Kind of like a birthday!”
With her vibrancy and positive energy, Dee truly lives up to the name of her book, “Bright Light.” As she says in her writing and on her radio show, joy and determination can get us through many things.
And, nearly four decades after watching “E.T.,” her words drove home why the movie’s story is so timeless. It reminds us of a universal truth: The most important thing we possess is the love we share with family and with friends.