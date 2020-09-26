”We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained, it must not break our bonds of affection. The mystic chords of memory ... will yet swell the chorus of the Union, when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature.”
— Abraham Lincoln, 1861 (right before the Civil War started)
Looking at the quote from Abraham Lincoln we haven’t changed that much over the last 159 years. In fact, it could be argued that times are even more partisan now than ever. One party could decree that, “Dogs are way cute!” The other party would counter, “Who cares if dogs are cute! Dogs are sheep, doing what they are told. Cats are the ones that do what they want. Cats are where it’s at!”
The point being we are divided over a whole lot of issues.
As a humor writer and Chief Happiness Practitioner I can say everybody arguing over everything is not a pathway to happiness for anyone. I’d like to propose a few points that I hope we can agree not to disagree on. The less we argue the happier we’ll all be.
We are all very physically similar. Look at the person next to you, look at a person on TV, look at a person on Instagram. No matter who you look at, that person and you have 99.9% of the same DNA. Yep, Beyonce, Roger Federer and you share pretty much the same DNA. We are all human. As humans we all have the same basic needs.
We all want to be happy. Yes, we don’t want to be happy all the time because well that would be weird. There are times when being sad and down is appropriate and can even be motivating. But for the most part, we do all want to have more happy moments than sad. It’s important to care about other people’s happiness as for the most part happy people are more productive and the more productive people in the world the better off everybody is.
We all need food, medical care and shelter: a place where we feel safe and secure. If you are the cynical type you might be thinking, “I got a home and a roof over my head. I worked hard for it. I got medical insurance! Why should I care if somebody I don’t know is homeless, hungry or uninsured?” We are a society and society does best when people take care of other people. A person who is sick or scrounging for food and/or shelter makes it hard for them to be a productive member of society. If we help them, we help society. In fact, helping other people is one of the surest ways of making yourself feel happier.
We all want to stay healthy and not get our fellow humans sick. When a person gets, say, an exponentially contagious virus it’s bad for everybody. A sick person will use up more resources than a healthy person. Plus, a sick person can spread their illness to others. It’s beneficial to society to do all we can to prevent diseases from spreading. A simple tool to prevent spread is a mask. Masks limit airborne droplets that come from sneezing, talking, exhaling. If you can’t wear a mask or feel it’s your right not to wear a mask at least you can respect other mask wearer’s rights by staying six feet away from them.
Global Warming, regardless of the cause is bad. The world needs the ice caps and a protective ozone layer. If we can slow global warming down by recycling and by responsible consumption that makes a better world not only for us but for our kids and their kids.
If we all strive to look for what we have in common instead what separates us we can narrow the gap that does separate us.