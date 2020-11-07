I get it, we’re all figuratively sick and tired of doing the things we need to stop the spread of COVID-19, to keep ourselves and others from literally getting sick.
Over the last seven to eight months we all made a lot of sacrifices. We didn’t go to restaurants, movies or sporting events. Weddings and birthday parties were canceled or delayed. Our homes have become home rooms for schools or home cubicles for work. Lots of businesses closed down. We’ve been wearing masks and practicing social distancing. Yet the virus is still here. Not only that it’s starting to get worse again. Ontario County has had more cases the past couple of weeks than it did in the first months of the epidemic.
Is the virus getting more viral? No. It’s just we are letting our guard down. If we don’t get our guard up again soon, we risk wasting all the effort we put in over the previous months. Viruses aren’t smart or cunning, but they have been on Earth more than a billion years longer than humans (yes, even Betty White), which means they are good at one thing — replicating. In fact, that’s all they really do. If we’re going to beat this, we need to use our evolved brains and work together. This isn’t a political issue: red or blue, the virus can still affect you.
To get this exponentially contagious virus under control really isn’t that hard. We just need to ... wear masks. There should not be much argument here. Yeah there was some confusion at first as to whether masks really help. The experts didn’t realize COVID-19 was airborne and that asymptomatic people are often super spreaders. We now understand most people catch COVID-19 from breathing in the air of an infected person for about 10 minutes. Masks work two ways: they stop a contagious person who’s wearing a mask from spreading the virus to others, and they also help the wearer block some of the viral load if they get exposed to a person breathing COVID-19 on them.
It’s also helpful staying at least six feet apart from others when we are inside a public place. Say you are shopping and the person in front of you in the store is having a hard time deciding between Corn Flakes and Cheerios, and you need your Cheerios. Sure, you’d probably be fine if you just darted in, grabbed your Cheerios and got out of there, but to be extra cautious give them space. Even when you are outside, it’s helpful to keep your distance especially if you aren’t wearing a mask. Here’s an easy tip: Just pretend everybody has bad breath and you need to give them space.
Humans are social animals. We want to get together and hang out and celebrate. We can still do that but in smaller more intimate groups of like 10 or less. It can be just as fun, and it won’t drive your neighbors crazy plus it really cuts down the risk of spreading a potential deadly virus.
If you need proof that social distancing and masks and avoiding crowds actually works then check out South Korea, New Zealand or Australia. Over the last weeks these countries have had less COVID-19 cases than Ontario County. How’d they do it? They tested then traced positive cases. They wore masks and social distanced. They worked together to get back to normal. Surely, we can do the same.