John Zakour lives in Geneva. He is a freelance humor writer with a BA in Computer Science from SUNY Potsdam, a master’s in human behavior and a Chief Happiness Practitioner. He has sold thousands of gags to strips and magazines and had over 50 books published. He writes his own syndicated comic; “Working Daze” has anywhere from 30K-100K daily readers. He’s done comics for the Simpsons, Fairly Odd Parents and Rugrats and optioned TV shows and has been a regular contributor to Mad Magazine, The Tonight Show and The Joan Rivers show. You can check him out here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Zakour.