I bought a new car and found out that the amount of safety features is simply amazing. This self-driving car can safely do 100 mph without any trouble. Unfortunately, we have outdated speed limits that do not accommodate the new technology. I’m willing to compromise and do 30 mph within the city limits, but once I’m on the open road, especially the New York State Thruway there is no need for the 65 mph limit. This is an unreasonable infringement on my freedom. Let’s turn the Thruway into something akin to the German Autobahn.
I recently bought a vacant lot with lakefront property, and I want to build my dream house. I have a large family and my plans call for a three-story house that is beautiful. The people who live behind me will complain because it blocks their view of the lake. I’m willing to discuss two stories, but it’s my property, and I should have the right to build the house as high as I want. Their proposed restrictions infringe on my freedom to do as I please on my property.
I think you know where I’m going with this.
Thousands of laws infringe on our individual freedoms and thank goodness they do. When our actions begin to impact other citizens, we need to introduce the concept of something I will call “Flexible Freedom.”
The elephants in the room are mask mandates and vaccines. Of course, mandatory masks and vaccines infringe on our freedom. If you want to debate that these requirements go too far, that’s a reasonable conversation. If you’re suggesting we should not even consider these options because they infringe on our freedom, I’m asking that you reconsider your position. There are thousands of existing laws and regulations that clearly infringe on our rights. Our challenge is to create reasonable restrictions that protect the population as a whole and at the same time respect individual rights.
We can debate the effectiveness of masks and vaccines in reducing hospitalizations and deaths for hours. The heart of the issue is this: Are we saving lives — 5, 50, 500 or more? Does initiating these precautions save lives?
I shared this column with a friend, and he said if I’m trying to hide the fact that I’m a liberal I failed. When you save someone from a burning building or a car submerged in flood waters, you don’t ask them their party affiliation. COVID-19 doesn’t care whether you’re a Democrat, Republican, Independent or other.
Washington is ineffective because most decisions are made based on our lawmakers’ goal to get reelected. If my mother, brother, wife or children are in the Intensive Care Unit I don’t know or care about the doctors’ or nurses’ political views. I want them to do what is necessary to save a life.
I guess I’m naive to think my perspective will change anyone’s mind, but I hope a few people might have an “aha” moment and voluntarily wear a mask while also encouraging their friends to get vaccinated. Let’s be flexible with our freedoms and save some lives.