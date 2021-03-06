Since 1979, following the diagnosis of my youngest of three children, Teddi, with a malignant brain tumor, cancer has occupied much of my life.
When Teddi was diagnosed, I looked all over the country for the best treatment, from Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston to the University of California Medical School in San Francisco, and many other places in between.
I started Camp Good Days & Special Times to help provide children with cancer, like my daughter, the opportunity to attend a residential summer camp, which was not available to them at the time. I also started Cancer Mission 2020 with the help of the late Congresswoman Louise Slaughter and current Congressman Tom Reed with the goal of helping to make cancer a chronic and manageable illness. Through our efforts, we had petitions signed by close to 50,000 people which resulted in legislation being introduced and progress with treatment protocols, especially for childhood cancer. While we have made a lot of progress, we still have a way to go.
I was very excited to see the announcement that Hayley Arceneaux, a childhood bone cancer survivor, will be going into space on the world’s first civilian-led space flight later this year. When I was reading about this and saw her picture, all I could think of was my daughter, specifically the moment when I was leaving Strong Memorial Hospital after Teddi’s first craniotomy. The doctor told me that they were unable to get all of the tumor and that Teddi needed to start eight weeks of radiation treatment and chemotherapy after that.
Thinking back on this and the hard times we went through, I could have never imagined that a young lady previously diagnosed with cancer would be going into space. This is such a tremendous accomplishment for her, the healthcare team at St. Jude who helped her, her family who loves her, and for children all over the world dealing with cancer who can see what they can accomplish despite their diagnosis. It is through the genius in the human spirit that this is even possible. I think it’s important for all of us to take a few moments and reflect on this tremendous achievement.
During this pandemic, we at Camp Good Days have been saying that “Cancer doesn’t stop during a pandemic and neither do we.” When I saw the statistic that was recently released, saying that we had over 500,000 COVID deaths in the United States, I was shocked. Many people have lost their lives to this virus just like many people have lost their lives to cancer. Last year alone, around 580,000 people in the United States died from cancer. Just like those who have passed away from COVID-19, these people are someone’s mother, father, sister, brother, husband, wife, or child. These are people whose lives should not have been lost. No parent should have to go through what I went through, losing a child. It is against the laws of nature.
Despite everything that is going on in our world, we can’t keep holding cancer on the back burner, it needs to be given the attention it deserves. Just think of how many other children diagnosed with cancer could grow up and fly to space if more developments in cancer research and treatments were made.