Not long ago, I was chatting with a friend about books — one of our favorite topics. Since we’re in different book clubs, we frequently exchange title and author recommendations.
That’s what we were doing when my friend told me something shocking — a mutual acquaintance of ours is illiterate. She can’t read or write. How had I not known this? I was amazed by how well she masked this in her daily life. I realize, of course, that it had to be embarrassing for her. In a world where most people learn to read in kindergarten or first grade, few of us would want to admit that we are unable to read or write.
I have always been an avid reader myself and cannot imagine my life without books and reading.
Seven years ago, after I had been retired for about a year, I felt a void in my life and wanted to do something to help others. So, I applied to learn more about tutoring with Literacy Volunteers of Ontario-Yates County. I first became an office volunteer and learned so much about this caring organization filled with staff and volunteers who give their time to “meet people where they are at” with their literacy. They live up to their mission statement — “to provide adults the literacy skills needed to reach their full potential as individuals, parents, workers and citizens.”
Since joining LVOY, I have been blessed with the opportunity to tutor three individuals, all immigrants, with different sets of needs — one easily conversed in English but had trouble reading and writing; another was just the opposite — reading and writing were easy, but even talking to a grocery clerk was difficult and nerve-wracking.
Learners come to LVOY for all different reasons. One young woman admitted that she just wanted to be able to read the papers her children were bringing home from school. An elderly gentleman, who’d hidden his lifelong illiteracy by having his wife take care of their paperwork and bills, came in because she’d recently passed away. His children didn’t live nearby, so this man needed to learn to read to survive. Now, books have opened up a whole new world for him.
I continue to tutor, but now I also work part-time for Literacy Volunteers. With offices in Canandaigua and Penn Yan, LVOY wanted to strengthen its presence in Geneva to serve the northeastern part of Ontario County. Last year, I was hired to staff the Geneva program. The Geneva Public Library graciously provides space for our program in its second-floor Study Room. There, I meet with prospective tutors and learners, do intake paperwork, and assess learners’ literacy levels. Many LVOY resources and books are available in this room for tutors and learners to use and borrow. I am at the Geneva Library every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and am happy to make appointments for people at other times during the week.
How big a problem is adult literacy? In the United States, 21% of adults are considered illiterate; 54% read or write below the sixth-grade level. According to a 2021 American Community Survey published by the United Census Bureau, here in Geneva, 8.4% of the population lacks a high school diploma, and in 12.4% of Geneva homes, families speak a language other than English. If you are wondering what has the biggest impact on a child’s academic success, research has shown that it’s a mother’s reading skill. Adult literacy directly impacts the next generation.
The great news is that low literacy is a problem that can be solved! Everyone starts at a different place and has their own unique goals and challenges. The path is not the same for everyone, but with commitment and dedication, almost anyone can improve their literacy skills.
If you are someone who needs help with reading, writing and/or speaking English, please do not feel ashamed — there are people at Literacy Volunteers who would love to help you. Tutoring services are provided at NO COST to the learner.
For those who do not do well in traditional classrooms, or have goals other than getting an HSE (such as citizenship), we can match the learner with an individual tutor who can work at the learner’s pace; and we offer varied teaching styles to address challenges.
If you know someone who could benefit from Literacy Volunteers, you should work to develop a relationship with him/her and then pass on our information. Or, better yet, offer to take them to their first appointment with us. LVOY can be reached at: Canandaigua, 585-396-1686; Geneva, 585-282-7318; Penn Yan, 315-536-6799 or at info@lvoy.org. In addition, we are always looking for new tutors; we will provide training — just reach out to any of the above phone numbers!
If you prefer a group classroom setting, you can enroll in a class offered at various locations by the Adult Basic Education Department at Finger Lakes Community College. Call Kathleen Guy at 585-785-1431 or email her at Kathleen.Guy@flcc.edu for more information. There are some adults who attend classes at FLCC while receiving one-on-one tutoring with Literacy Volunteers.